Olympic moments

Matthew Pinsent, Steve Redgrave and James Cracknell (L to R) celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's coxless four rowing event at the Sydney Olympics September 23, 2000. Great Britain won the gold medal ahead of Italy and Australia. Redgrave claimed his fifth gold in successive Olympics. Redgrave won his first gold in the coxed fours in Los Angeles in 1984 followed up with wins in the men's coxless pairs at at Seoul (1988), Barcelona (1992) and Atlanta (1996). REUTERS/Andy Clark