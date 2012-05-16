Edition:
Pictures | Wed May 16, 2012

Olympic portraits

<p>Trampoline gymnast Dakota Earnest poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Heptathlon Track &amp; Field athlete Hyleas Fountain poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Fencer Tim Morehouse poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Paralympic cyclist Oz Sanchez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Modern pentathlon athlete Dennis Bowsher stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Diver Troy Dumais stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Beach volleyball players April Ross (L) and Jen Kessy pose for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Shooting athlete Joshua Richmond poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Field hockey player Lauren Crandall poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Swimmer Michael Phelps poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Trampoline gymnast Dakota Earnest stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Greco-Roman wrestler Justin Lester stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Freestyle wrestler Clarissa Chun stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Boxer Errol Spence poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Paralympic cyclist Oz Sanchez stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Diver Brittany Viola poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Judo athlete Travis Stevens poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Weightlifter Holley Mangold poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Trampoline gymnast Logan Dooley poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Water polo player Tony Azevedo stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Rhythmic gymnast Julie Zetlin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Gymnast Nastia Liukin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Water polo player Tony Azevedo poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Paralympic sprinter Jerome Singleton poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Soccer player Alex Morgan stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long holds up a gold medal as she poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. Long won the gold medal in the Women's 100m Butterfly during the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long holds up a gold medal as she poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. Long won the gold medal in the Women's 100m Butterfly during the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games.

<p>Diver Thomas Finchum stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Paralympic sprinter Jerome Singleton stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Hurdler Lashinda Demus poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Synchronized swimmers Mariya Koroleva (L) and Mary Killman pose for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Freestyle wrestler Jake Herbert poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Gymnast McKayla Maroney poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Cyclist Dotsie Bausch poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Freestyle wrestler Jordan Burroughs stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Archer Brady Ellison poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Swimmer Dana Vollmer stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Badminton player Tony Gunawan poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Table tennis player Ariel Hsing poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Modern pentathlon athlete Margaux Isaksen poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Taekwondo fighter Diana Lopez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Cyclist Sarah Hammer poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Paralympic cyclist Greta Neimanas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Paralympic sitting volleyball player Kari Miller poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Gymnast Nastia Liukin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Paralympic shooter Josh Olson poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Boxer Rau'shee Warren stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

