Pictures | Tue Aug 16, 2016 | 9:40pm EDT

Olympic runner stops to help competition

Abbey D'Agostino of USA sustains an injury next to Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand . REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops to help Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand and Abbey D'Agostino of USA embrace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped by Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand after finishing the race. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand comforts Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped from the track after finishing the race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
