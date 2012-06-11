Edition:
Olympic torch relay

<p>Torch bearer Mathew Cox holds aloft the London 2012 Olympic torch while crossing the Clickmin Broch on a boat in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Torch bearer Mathew Cox (C) runs with the London 2012 Olympic torch as the Jarl vikings follow in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. The Jarl vikings provided a guard of honour during the torch relay on the islands, which is Britain's most northerly point. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>A Jarl viking runs before joining their guard of honour for the London 2012 Olympic torch relay in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Torch bearer Mathew Cox kisses his fiancee Fay Richardson as she takes over the next leg running with the London 2012 Olympic torch, while Jarl vikings shout, in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Charity fundraiser Denis Broderick carries the olympic torch across Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge near the village of Ballintoy in County Antrim June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Geraldine McCann carries the Olympic torch towards Parliament Buildings in Belfast June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Joanne Gregory carries the London 2012 Olympic torch on a hand drawn boat across the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A bearer carries the London 2012 Olympic torch towards the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A man stands on a ladder near a Welsh (R) and British flag to view the London 2012 Olympic torch relay near the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A woman stands in a shop window as she waits for the Olympic torch to pass through the birthplace of William Penny Brookes the founding father of the modern Olympics in Much Wenlock, central England, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Zara Phillips holds the Olympic torch while riding through Cheltenham race course in Cheltenham May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

<p>Crowds line the streets as a torchbearer poses during the Olympic Torch Relay in Porlock, southwest England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Crowds line the streets as a locally organised torch relay race is run ahead of the Olympic Torch Relay in Hatherleigh in south west England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Large crowds watch as a torchbearer (obscured) and the Torch Relay motorcade pass through Torquay in south west England May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Spectators watch as a torchbearer (C) runs in the Olympic Torch Relay in Plymouth, south west England May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>British Olympic sailor Ben Ainslee carries the Olympic torch on the first leg of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour at Lands End in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Torchbearer Sarah Blight holds onto her torch at Penzance in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Roadside spectators cheer as the Olympic Torch relay passes through Sennen on the first day of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour, in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Torchbearer Sarah Blight runs on the beach in front of St. Michael's Mount at Marazion near Penzance in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

