Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 19, 2016 | 7:11pm EDT

Olympic tumbles

Zsofia Foldhazi of Hungary falls during the riding pentathlon. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Zsofia Foldhazi of Hungary falls during the riding pentathlon. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Zsofia Foldhazi of Hungary falls during the riding pentathlon. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 22
USA's Kimberly Hill falls during their volleyball match against Netherlands. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

USA's Kimberly Hill falls during their volleyball match against Netherlands. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
USA's Kimberly Hill falls during their volleyball match against Netherlands. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
2 / 22
Samuel Zakutney of Canada falls as he performs on the Pommel during the men's team gymnastics competition. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Samuel Zakutney of Canada falls as he performs on the Pommel during the men's team gymnastics competition. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Samuel Zakutney of Canada falls as he performs on the Pommel during the men's team gymnastics competition. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
3 / 22
A camera man falls down after getting hit by the ball as Paolo Nicolai of Italy of reacts during beach volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A camera man falls down after getting hit by the ball as Paolo Nicolai of Italy of reacts during beach volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A camera man falls down after getting hit by the ball as Paolo Nicolai of Italy of reacts during beach volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 22
Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 of the BMX cycling quarterfinal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 of the BMX cycling quarterfinal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 of the BMX cycling quarterfinal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
5 / 22
Elissa Downie of Britain falls and injures herself during the women's gymnastics qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Elissa Downie of Britain falls and injures herself during the women's gymnastics qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Elissa Downie of Britain falls and injures herself during the women's gymnastics qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 22
Leidis Laura Moya of Cuba reacts after falling off her horse. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Leidis Laura Moya of Cuba reacts after falling off her horse. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Leidis Laura Moya of Cuba reacts after falling off her horse. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 22
USA's Alexander Massialas reacts as Giorgio Avola of Italy falls down during their fencing final. REUTERS/Issei Kato

USA's Alexander Massialas reacts as Giorgio Avola of Italy falls down during their fencing final. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
USA's Alexander Massialas reacts as Giorgio Avola of Italy falls down during their fencing final. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 22
Jovina Bei Fen Choo and Amanda Ng of Singapore capsize during sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jovina Bei Fen Choo and Amanda Ng of Singapore capsize during sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Jovina Bei Fen Choo and Amanda Ng of Singapore capsize during sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 22
Nikkita Holder of Canada falls in the 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Nikkita Holder of Canada falls in the 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Nikkita Holder of Canada falls in the 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 22
Sofia Ennaoui of Poland falls during the first women's 1500m semifinal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sofia Ennaoui of Poland falls during the first women's 1500m semifinal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Sofia Ennaoui of Poland falls during the first women's 1500m semifinal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
11 / 22
Jefferson Milano of Venezuela crashes during heat 2, run 2, of the BMX semifinal. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Jefferson Milano of Venezuela crashes during heat 2, run 2, of the BMX semifinal. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Jefferson Milano of Venezuela crashes during heat 2, run 2, of the BMX semifinal. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
12 / 22
Mehdi Mahdavi of Iran falls during volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Mehdi Mahdavi of Iran falls during volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Mehdi Mahdavi of Iran falls during volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
13 / 22
Sofia Ennaoui of Poland falls behind the finsih line. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Sofia Ennaoui of Poland falls behind the finsih line. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Sofia Ennaoui of Poland falls behind the finsih line. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
14 / 22
Aleksander Lesun of Russia falls. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Aleksander Lesun of Russia falls. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Aleksander Lesun of Russia falls. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Close
15 / 22
Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong crashes during cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong crashes during cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong crashes during cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
16 / 22
Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya falls after winning the 1500m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya falls after winning the 1500m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya falls after winning the 1500m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
17 / 22
Alessia Orro of Italy falls during volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Alessia Orro of Italy falls during volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Alessia Orro of Italy falls during volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
18 / 22
Gaelle Ketchanke of France falls as she fails a lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Gaelle Ketchanke of France falls as she fails a lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Gaelle Ketchanke of France falls as she fails a lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
19 / 22
Scott Keach of Australia lies on the ground after falling off his horse Fedor. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Scott Keach of Australia lies on the ground after falling off his horse Fedor. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Scott Keach of Australia lies on the ground after falling off his horse Fedor. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
20 / 22
Chanice Chase of Canada falls in the 400m hurdles. REUTERS/David Gray

Chanice Chase of Canada falls in the 400m hurdles. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Chanice Chase of Canada falls in the 400m hurdles. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 22
Yurie Nabeya of Japan falls. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Yurie Nabeya of Japan falls. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Yurie Nabeya of Japan falls. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Rio's 58-year-old gold medalist

Rio's 58-year-old gold medalist

Next Slideshows

Rio's 58-year-old gold medalist

Rio's 58-year-old gold medalist

Britain's Nick Skelton on his horse Big Star wins gold in show jumping after a fast and penalty-free jumpoff in his seventh Olympics.

Aug 19 2016
Putin visits annexed Crimea

Putin visits annexed Crimea

Vladimir Putin flies into annexed Crimea, two years after Russian troops seized the peninsula.

Aug 19 2016
This is Rio's Olympics

This is Rio's Olympics

Brazil, the first South American nation to host the Olympics, has embraced the games.

Aug 19 2016
Trump's inner (and outer) circle

Trump's inner (and outer) circle

The members of Donald Trump's campaign, past and present.

Aug 19 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast