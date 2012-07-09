Olympic venues

Edition:
<p>An aerial view shows the London 2012 Olympic Games Olympic Stadium, Aquatics Centre, Water Polo and the Orbit, at the Olympic Park in London December 20, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout </p>

An aerial view shows the London 2012 Olympic Games Olympic Stadium, Aquatics Centre, Water Polo and the Orbit, at the Olympic Park in London December 20, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout

<p>An underwater view is seen of the swimming pool at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

An underwater view is seen of the swimming pool at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>An aerial view shows the Aquatics Centre, site of the swimming events, at the Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. London will host this summer's Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

An aerial view shows the Aquatics Centre, site of the swimming events, at the Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. London will host this summer's Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Players from Australia and China walk off the court after their match at the London International Basketball Invitational at the Olympic Basketball Arena August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Players from Australia and China walk off the court after their match at the London International Basketball Invitational at the Olympic Basketball Arena August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>An aerial view shows the Basketball Arena, site of the basketball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and handball events, at the Olympic Park in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

An aerial view shows the Basketball Arena, site of the basketball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and handball events, at the Olympic Park in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Hungary's Patrik Szoboszlai jumps during a practice session for the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup 2011 series at the VeloPark within the new London 2012 Olympic Park at Stratford in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Hungary's Patrik Szoboszlai jumps during a practice session for the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup 2011 series at the VeloPark within the new London 2012 Olympic Park at Stratford in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Coventry City play Portsmouth in front of a sparse crowd during their FA Cup soccer match at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, central England January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Coventry City play Portsmouth in front of a sparse crowd during their FA Cup soccer match at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, central England January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Players from China and Slovakia compete in a preliminary match in the Olympic test event series London Handball Cup in London November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Players from China and Slovakia compete in a preliminary match in the Olympic test event series London Handball Cup in London November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>British rowers compete during the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

British rowers compete during the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>British rowers prepare before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

British rowers prepare before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A general view of the Men's Individual Foil Fencing competition during an Olympic test event at the Excel centre in London November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

A general view of the Men's Individual Foil Fencing competition during an Olympic test event at the Excel centre in London November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>A general view shows the ExCel Exhibition and Conference Centre which will host the G20 summit this week in East London March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A general view shows the ExCel Exhibition and Conference Centre which will host the G20 summit this week in East London March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Pippa Funnell represents Great Britain during the dressage round of the Equestrian eventing at Greenwich Park, in south London July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Pippa Funnell represents Great Britain during the dressage round of the Equestrian eventing at Greenwich Park, in south London July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>William Faudree represents the U.S. during the dressage round of the Equestrian Eventing at Greenwich Park, in south London July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

William Faudree represents the U.S. during the dressage round of the Equestrian Eventing at Greenwich Park, in south London July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>British Olympic hopeful Liam Killen poses for photographs during a test cycle on part of the Hadleigh farm Olympic mountain bike venue, Hadleigh, eastern England, April 4, 2012.REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

British Olympic hopeful Liam Killen poses for photographs during a test cycle on part of the Hadleigh farm Olympic mountain bike venue, Hadleigh, eastern England, April 4, 2012.REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>General view of the Hampden Park stadium during a training session of the Swiss soccer squad in Glasgow, Scotland February 28. 2006. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

General view of the Hampden Park stadium during a training session of the Swiss soccer squad in Glasgow, Scotland February 28. 2006. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

<p>Teams from Spain and the Netherlands take part in a practice session ahead of the FIVB Beach Volleyball test event for the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade in London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Teams from Spain and the Netherlands take part in a practice session ahead of the FIVB Beach Volleyball test event for the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade in London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Richard Weinberger of Canada competes in the London 10K Marathon Swimming International in the Serpentine in Hyde Park August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Richard Weinberger of Canada competes in the London 10K Marathon Swimming International in the Serpentine in Hyde Park August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A general view showing the Lord's pavilion under a cloudy sky during the second Ashes test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground in London July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

A general view showing the Lord's pavilion under a cloudy sky during the second Ashes test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground in London July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Ander Eloseg of Spain competes in the C1 Canoe Slalom at Lee Valley White Water Centre in Broxbourne, north of London July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Ander Eloseg of Spain competes in the C1 Canoe Slalom at Lee Valley White Water Centre in Broxbourne, north of London July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Medi Wyn Jones, age 3, reacts after watching Wales play France in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, on giant screens at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Medi Wyn Jones, age 3, reacts after watching Wales play France in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, on giant screens at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>An aerial view shows the North Greenwich Arena with Canary Wharf in the background in London, March 27, 2012. London will host this summer's Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

An aerial view shows the North Greenwich Arena with Canary Wharf in the background in London, March 27, 2012. London will host this summer's Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>The Toronto Raptor's Leandro Barbosa participates during a basketball practice session ahead of their NBA game against the New Jersey Nets at the O2 Stadium in London March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

The Toronto Raptor's Leandro Barbosa participates during a basketball practice session ahead of their NBA game against the New Jersey Nets at the O2 Stadium in London March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium ahead of their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers in Manchester, northern England, November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

A view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium ahead of their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers in Manchester, northern England, November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>General view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northern England February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

General view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northern England February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Competitors take part in the Women's 100m heats during the BUCS Visa Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Competitors take part in the Women's 100m heats during the BUCS Visa Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>The gated Bow Quarter apartment complex is seen at right near the Olympic stadium in London in a March 27, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

The gated Bow Quarter apartment complex is seen at right near the Olympic stadium in London in a March 27, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Britain's Emily Maguire (L) and teammate Georgie Twigg (R) challenge Argentina's captain Carla Rebecchi during the women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena inside the Olympic Park in London May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Britain's Emily Maguire (L) and teammate Georgie Twigg (R) challenge Argentina's captain Carla Rebecchi during the women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena inside the Olympic Park in London May 5, 2012. ...more

<p>Spectators watch Britain play South Korea during the women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Spectators watch Britain play South Korea during the women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A general view of St James' Park, home of Newcastle United soccer club in Newcastle, northern England March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

A general view of St James' Park, home of Newcastle United soccer club in Newcastle, northern England March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>Competitors in the London-Surrey Cycle Classic road race, a test event for the London 2012 Olympic Games, start on The Mall in London August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/POOL </p>

Competitors in the London-Surrey Cycle Classic road race, a test event for the London 2012 Olympic Games, start on The Mall in London August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/POOL

<p>Competitors in the London-Surrey Cycle Classic road race, a test event for the London 2012 Olympic Games, start on The Mall near the Queen Victoria Memorial and its gilded pinnacle statue Victory, in London August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/POOL </p>

Competitors in the London-Surrey Cycle Classic road race, a test event for the London 2012 Olympic Games, start on The Mall near the Queen Victoria Memorial and its gilded pinnacle statue Victory, in London August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/POOL ...more

<p>Cyclists compete in the Women's Keirin Qualifying Race in the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympic Velodrome in London February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Cyclists compete in the Women's Keirin Qualifying Race in the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympic Velodrome in London February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>An aerial view shows the London 2012 Olympic Games Velodrome in the Olympic Park in London December 5, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout </p>

An aerial view shows the London 2012 Olympic Games Velodrome in the Olympic Park in London December 5, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout

<p>Spectators watch the U.S. compete against Hungary during a Water Polo International invitational event at the Water Polo Arena in the Olympic Park at Stratford, east London May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Spectators watch the U.S. compete against Hungary during a Water Polo International invitational event at the Water Polo Arena in the Olympic Park at Stratford, east London May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>An aerial view shows the London 2012 Olympic Games Water Polo Arena in the Olympic Park in London December 5, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout </p>

An aerial view shows the London 2012 Olympic Games Water Polo Arena in the Olympic Park in London December 5, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout

<p>Visitors on a stadium tour view the pitch at Wembley Stadium in London April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Visitors on a stadium tour view the pitch at Wembley Stadium in London April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>An aerial view of Wembley Stadium is seen on its opening day in London, March 17, 2007. REUTERS/Action Images/Pool </p>

An aerial view of Wembley Stadium is seen on its opening day in London, March 17, 2007. REUTERS/Action Images/Pool

<p>Competitors take part in a practice race in the 49er class during the Weymouth and Portland International Regatta at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy in southern England August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Competitors take part in a practice race in the 49er class during the Weymouth and Portland International Regatta at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy in southern England August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A group of tourists visiting the famous Durdle Door coastal rock formation in Dorset, take pictures looking west towards Portland Bay and Weymouth on July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Greg Bos </p>

A group of tourists visiting the famous Durdle Door coastal rock formation in Dorset, take pictures looking west towards Portland Bay and Weymouth on July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Greg Bos

<p>A general view shows the match between Michael Llodra of France and Yen-Hsun Lu of Taiwan on court 14 at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A general view shows the match between Michael Llodra of France and Yen-Hsun Lu of Taiwan on court 14 at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>An aerial view shows the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tom Lovelock/AELTC/Pool </p>

An aerial view shows the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tom Lovelock/AELTC/Pool

