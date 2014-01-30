Olympic venues in Sochi
Members of Russia's speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A car drives in front the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People watch as the Olympic cauldron is tested at the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Officials inspect the moguls slope at the "Extreme-park" in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Bolshoy Ice Dome is reflected in a puddle of water on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A bus drives past apartments in the Costal Athletes Village as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Govolkin/Pool
A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man stands under the Olympic rings while the Olympic cauldron is tested at the Olympic Park, as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
An aerial view shows the Olympic Park under construction in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Adler Arena skating center, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The Fisht Olympic Stadium is pictured on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A workman climbs up the roof of the Bolshoy Ice Dome as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Bolshoy Ice Dome in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A general view of the Olympic Park is seen at the Adler district of Sochi, January 20, 2014. The view shows Fisht Olympic Stadium (back L), Iceberg Skating Palace (back R) and Temple of Christ the Savior. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
The Sochi Medals Plaza and the Iceberg Skating Palace at the the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An aerial view from a helicopter shows the "Shayba" Arena at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Laura Biathlon and Ski Complex in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An aerial view from a shows the "Ice Cube" Curling center at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Volunteers walk at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The Russki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A bus drives past apartments in the Costal Athletes Village as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Govolkin/Pool
