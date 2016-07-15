Edition:
Olympic withdrawals due to Zika

Canada's Milos Raonic: "It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my withdrawal from participation in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games," world number seven Raonic, 25, said in a statement issued by Tennis Canada. "After much deliberation with my family and coaches, I am making this decision for a variety of health concerns including the uncertainty around the Zika virus." REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Romania's Simona Halep: "I regret to announce that I have decided I will not compete in the Olympic Games. The reason for my decision is the concern regarding the danger posed by the Zika virus," Halep, a runner-up at the French Open in 2014, said on her Facebook page. "After several talks with doctors and my family, I concluded that the risks are too high for my career and for my health, especially as a woman. Family is much too important for me and I can�t risk not being able to have one of my own after my career in tennis is over." REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

World number three Jordan Spieth has pulled out of next month's Olympics because of fears over the Zika virus, officials said at a news conference held at the British Open. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Day: "The reason for my decision is my concerns about the possible transmission of the Zika virus and the potential risks that it may present to my wife's future pregnancies and to future members of our family," the Australian golfer said in a statement posted on Twitter. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Tejay van Garderen: "Although the risks associated with the Zika virus can be minimal and precautions can be taken, my wife Jessica is pregnant, and I don't want to risk bringing anything back that could potentially have an effect," the cyclist said in a statement through USA Cycling. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Branden Grace: "After serious consideration, it is with regret that I have decided to withdraw myself from the Olympic competition due to the risk posed by the Zika virus," the 28-year-old golfer from South Africa, who is engaged to Nieke Coetzee, said in a statement. "Although it was a huge goal of mine to represent my country in the Olympics, we are getting married in November and hoping to start a family in the near future, so I must put the health of my family first." Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Marc Leishman, whose wife Audrey suffered toxic shock syndrome: "We have consulted with Audrey's physician and due to her ongoing recovery from toxic shock and potential risks associated with the transmission of the Zika virus, it was a difficult yet easy decision not to participate," the Australian golfer said in a statement. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Savannah Guthrie, who co-hosts NBC's 'Today' show: "I'm not going to be able to go to Rio," Guthrie told viewers of the morning show. "The doctors say that we shouldn't, because of the Zika virus, so I'll miss it." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Vijay Singh: "I would like to play the Olympics, but the Zika virus, you know..." the Fijian golfer said. "I feel bad, I wanted to play and finally decided against it. It's in the middle of the Tour over here and I'm trying to figure out my game." REUTERS/Jim Young

Shane Lowry: "While I am bitterly disappointed to be missing out on that experience and the opportunity to win an Olympic medal for Ireland, on this occasion I have to put my family�s welfare first,� said the golfer, who recently married. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

