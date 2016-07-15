Olympic withdrawals due to Zika
Canada's Milos Raonic: "It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my withdrawal from participation in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games," world number seven Raonic, 25, said in a statement issued by Tennis Canada. "After much deliberation with my family...more
Romania's Simona Halep: "I regret to announce that I have decided I will not compete in the Olympic Games. The reason for my decision is the concern regarding the danger posed by the Zika virus," Halep, a runner-up at the French Open in 2014, said on...more
World number three Jordan Spieth has pulled out of next month's Olympics because of fears over the Zika virus, officials said at a news conference held at the British Open. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Day: "The reason for my decision is my concerns about the possible transmission of the Zika virus and the potential risks that it may present to my wife's future pregnancies and to future members of our family," the Australian golfer said in a...more
Tejay van Garderen: "Although the risks associated with the Zika virus can be minimal and precautions can be taken, my wife Jessica is pregnant, and I don't want to risk bringing anything back that could potentially have an effect," the cyclist said...more
Branden Grace: "After serious consideration, it is with regret that I have decided to withdraw myself from the Olympic competition due to the risk posed by the Zika virus," the 28-year-old golfer from South Africa, who is engaged to Nieke Coetzee,...more
Marc Leishman, whose wife Audrey suffered toxic shock syndrome: "We have consulted with Audrey's physician and due to her ongoing recovery from toxic shock and potential risks associated with the transmission of the Zika virus, it was a difficult yet...more
Savannah Guthrie, who co-hosts NBC's 'Today' show: "I'm not going to be able to go to Rio," Guthrie told viewers of the morning show. "The doctors say that we shouldn't, because of the Zika virus, so I'll miss it." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Vijay Singh: "I would like to play the Olympics, but the Zika virus, you know..." the Fijian golfer said. "I feel bad, I wanted to play and finally decided against it. It's in the middle of the Tour over here and I'm trying to figure out my game."...more
Shane Lowry: "While I am bitterly disappointed to be missing out on that experience and the opportunity to win an Olympic medal for Ireland, on this occasion I have to put my family�s welfare first,� said the golfer, who recently married. Mandatory...more
