On-air shooting in Virginia
The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. The suspect in the on-air shooting of two Virginia television journalists was pronounced dead at a...more
The WDBJ7 live truck is seen outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A law enforcement officer is seen outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Virginia State Police vehicles line the edge of Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia, where shooting suspect 41-year-old Vester Flanagan shot himself several hours after two television journalists were shot and killed during a live broadcast in...more
A picture of killed journalists Alison Parker and Adam Warm is seen next to candles at a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A woman speaks with a journalist as she is overcome with emotions near a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Chris Hurst (R), a journalist at the station and boyfriend of killed journalist Alison Parker pauses for a moment as Jeff Marks (L), general manager for WDBJ7 looks on as they speak with NBC's Today Show outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke,...more
A man kneels near a memorial outside of the offices of WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Members of a local church hold a brief prayer service outside of the offices of WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A women signs a memorial for two journalists who died in a shooting, outside of the offices of WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Manning
A getaway car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan is towed away on a flatbed tow truck on highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A law enforcement officer is seen outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Police vehicles and ambulances are pictured near the car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, (not pictured) off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Manning
Law enforcement vehicles are seen along the road outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A man carries flowers to be placed at a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A law enforcement officer is seen on the road in front of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
People gather to pay respects at a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Next Slideshows
Trump on the stump
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump courts controversy on the campaign trail.
Cuba's Millennials
Lifestyles of the young and Cuban.
Being Biden
As Vice President Joe Biden considers jumping into the 2016 White House race, a look back at his career in politics.
Fleeing Venezuela
People cross the Tachira river border as Venezuela steps up deportation of Colombians in what it says is an effort to crack down on paramilitary gangs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.