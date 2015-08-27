Edition:
On-air shooting in Virginia

The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. The suspect in the on-air shooting of two Virginia television journalists was pronounced dead at a hospital on Wednesday (August 26), police said. The suspect Vester Flanagan, 41, shot himself after a police pursuit following the shooting of the journalists from CBS affiliate WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia. Police pursued the suspect and in the late morning, local media and CNN reported the suspected shooter had shot himself. He was transported from the scene by ambulance but was later pronounced dead at hospital. REUTERS/David Manning

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
The WDBJ7 live truck is seen outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A law enforcement officer is seen outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Virginia State Police vehicles line the edge of Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia, where shooting suspect 41-year-old Vester Flanagan shot himself several hours after two television journalists were shot and killed during a live broadcast in Virginia on Wednesday in an attack authorities said was carried out by Flanagan, police said August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A picture of killed journalists Alison Parker and Adam Warm is seen next to candles at a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A woman speaks with a journalist as she is overcome with emotions near a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Chris Hurst (R), a journalist at the station and boyfriend of killed journalist Alison Parker pauses for a moment as Jeff Marks (L), general manager for WDBJ7 looks on as they speak with NBC's Today Show outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A man kneels near a memorial outside of the offices of WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Members of a local church hold a brief prayer service outside of the offices of WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A women signs a memorial for two journalists who died in a shooting, outside of the offices of WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Manning

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A getaway car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan is towed away on a flatbed tow truck on highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A law enforcement officer is seen outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Police vehicles and ambulances are pictured near the car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, (not pictured) off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Manning

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Law enforcement vehicles are seen along the road outside of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A man carries flowers to be placed at a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A law enforcement officer is seen on the road in front of the Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
People gather to pay respects at a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
