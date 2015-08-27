On-air shooting in Virginia

The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. The suspect in the on-air shooting of two Virginia television journalists was pronounced dead at a...more

The car of suspected gunman Vester L. Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, is seen off Highway I-66 in Fauquier County, Virginia August 26, 2015. The suspect in the on-air shooting of two Virginia television journalists was pronounced dead at a hospital on Wednesday (August 26), police said. The suspect Vester Flanagan, 41, shot himself after a police pursuit following the shooting of the journalists from CBS affiliate WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia. Police pursued the suspect and in the late morning, local media and CNN reported the suspected shooter had shot himself. He was transported from the scene by ambulance but was later pronounced dead at hospital. REUTERS/David Manning

