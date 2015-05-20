Edition:
On board Rohingya boats

Plywood with the words "We are Myanmar Rohingya" is seen on an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A makeshift toilet hangs off an abandoned boat near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
The captain's room of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Dried chilies are seen inside an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
The living quarters inside an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A piece of paper is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Bowls and plates are seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
The hull on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah, Malaysia, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
An abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand is found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Clothes left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Living quarters on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Food left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Acehnese fishermen pass near an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
The captain's cabin on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen in Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A bowl is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A compartment on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A plate of chili peppers is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Plastic bottles hang inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
