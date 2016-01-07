Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 7, 2016 | 12:05pm EST

On death row in San Quentin

Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, speaks to members of the media at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. America's most populous state, which has not carried out an execution in a decade, begins 2016 at a pivotal juncture, as legal developments hasten the march toward resuming executions, while opponents seek to end the death penalty at the ballot box. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, speaks to members of the media at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. America's most...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, speaks to members of the media at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. America's most populous state, which has not carried out an execution in a decade, begins 2016 at a pivotal juncture, as legal developments hasten the march toward resuming executions, while opponents seek to end the death penalty at the ballot box. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
1 / 32
Lieutenant Sam Robinson, a public information officer at San Quentin State Prison, knocks on the door to the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015.REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Lieutenant Sam Robinson, a public information officer at San Quentin State Prison, knocks on the door to the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015.REUTERS/Stephen...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Lieutenant Sam Robinson, a public information officer at San Quentin State Prison, knocks on the door to the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015.REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
2 / 32
A guard opens the handcuffs of an inmate after he was escorted back into his cell in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard opens the handcuffs of an inmate after he was escorted back into his cell in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A guard opens the handcuffs of an inmate after he was escorted back into his cell in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
3 / 32
Condemned inmate Sean Vines is seen inside his cell on the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Condemned inmate Sean Vines is seen inside his cell on the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Condemned inmate Sean Vines is seen inside his cell on the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 32
Charles Edwards Case, who is on death row for murder, types a letter to his attorney with a typewriter inside his cell on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Charles Edwards Case, who is on death row for murder, types a letter to his attorney with a typewriter inside his cell on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Charles Edwards Case, who is on death row for murder, types a letter to his attorney with a typewriter inside his cell on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 32
An armed guard patrols the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An armed guard patrols the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
An armed guard patrols the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
6 / 32
An inmate stands against a fence at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An inmate stands against a fence at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
An inmate stands against a fence at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
7 / 32
A painting of 'Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima' is seen at the end of a flight of stairs that leads to the Condemned Row at San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A painting of 'Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima' is seen at the end of a flight of stairs that leads to the Condemned Row at San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A painting of 'Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima' is seen at the end of a flight of stairs that leads to the Condemned Row at San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 32
An empty activity therapy room is seen at the Psychiatric Inpatient Program at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An empty activity therapy room is seen at the Psychiatric Inpatient Program at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
An empty activity therapy room is seen at the Psychiatric Inpatient Program at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 32
A guard looks out of a guard tower during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard looks out of a guard tower during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A guard looks out of a guard tower during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
10 / 32
Exercise equipment is seen in a yard outside the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Exercise equipment is seen in a yard outside the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Exercise equipment is seen in a yard outside the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 32
A sign is seen above the gate to the Condemned Row at San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A sign is seen above the gate to the Condemned Row at San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A sign is seen above the gate to the Condemned Row at San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
12 / 32
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
13 / 32
An armed guard patrols on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An armed guard patrols on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
An armed guard patrols on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
14 / 32
A guard displays his San Quentin State Prison belt buckle during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard displays his San Quentin State Prison belt buckle during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A guard displays his San Quentin State Prison belt buckle during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
15 / 32
A guard escorts a condemned inmate down a corridor in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard escorts a condemned inmate down a corridor in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A guard escorts a condemned inmate down a corridor in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
16 / 32
A Mickey Mouse clock is seen on a wall on death row during a media tour at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A Mickey Mouse clock is seen on a wall on death row during a media tour at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A Mickey Mouse clock is seen on a wall on death row during a media tour at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
17 / 32
A guard walks along the East Block for condemned inmates during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard walks along the East Block for condemned inmates during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A guard walks along the East Block for condemned inmates during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
18 / 32
A photograph of Richard Allen Davis, who is on death row for murder, is seen posted on a wall outside his cell during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin Stat, Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A photograph of Richard Allen Davis, who is on death row for murder, is seen posted on a wall outside his cell during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin Stat, Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A photograph of Richard Allen Davis, who is on death row for murder, is seen posted on a wall outside his cell during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin Stat, Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
19 / 32
A death row inmate uses a phone from his cell in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A death row inmate uses a phone from his cell in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A death row inmate uses a phone from his cell in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
20 / 32
A guard closes a gate to death row during a media tour at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard closes a gate to death row during a media tour at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A guard closes a gate to death row during a media tour at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
21 / 32
An armed guard stands on a gun rail above the yard at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An armed guard stands on a gun rail above the yard at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
An armed guard stands on a gun rail above the yard at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
22 / 32
A radio is seen hanging in a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A radio is seen hanging in a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A radio is seen hanging in a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
23 / 32
Douglas Clark, 67, who has been on death row for 33 years for murder, gestures from a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Douglas Clark, 67, who has been on death row for 33 years for murder, gestures from a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Douglas Clark, 67, who has been on death row for 33 years for murder, gestures from a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
24 / 32
Mark Navarette, who is on death row for murder, speaks to members of the media from his cell on the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Mark Navarette, who is on death row for murder, speaks to members of the media from his cell on the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Mark Navarette, who is on death row for murder, speaks to members of the media from his cell on the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
25 / 32
A general view of San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A general view of San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A general view of San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
26 / 32
A guard stands behind bars at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard stands behind bars at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A guard stands behind bars at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
27 / 32
Protective vests are seen on a wall inside the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Protective vests are seen on a wall inside the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Protective vests are seen on a wall inside the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
28 / 32
A guard tower is seen during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A guard tower is seen during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A guard tower is seen during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
29 / 32
Two wheelchairs are lined against a wall in the East Block for condemned inmates during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Two wheelchairs are lined against a wall in the East Block for condemned inmates during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Two wheelchairs are lined against a wall in the East Block for condemned inmates during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
30 / 32
Scott Peterson (C), who is on death row for murder of his wife and unborn son, stands with other inmates in a yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Scott Peterson (C), who is on death row for murder of his wife and unborn son, stands with other inmates in a yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Scott Peterson (C), who is on death row for murder of his wife and unborn son, stands with other inmates in a yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
31 / 32
Two guards walk toward the entrance of San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Two guards walk toward the entrance of San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Two guards walk toward the entrance of San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Man shot dead at Paris police station

Man shot dead at Paris police station

Next Slideshows

Man shot dead at Paris police station

Man shot dead at Paris police station

Paris police shot dead a man wielding a knife after he tried to enter a police station shouting "Allahu Akbar" and wearing what turned out to be a fake suicide...

Jan 07 2016
Inside the Oregon refuge

Inside the Oregon refuge

For the first time, Ammon and Ryan Bundy and their supporters allowed a photographer to join them inside their refuge for a night marked by moments of...

Jan 07 2016
North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A look at North Korea's firepower, as the country says it has successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear bomb.

Jan 06 2016
North Korean propaganda

North Korean propaganda

Propaganda within the reclusive state.

Jan 05 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast