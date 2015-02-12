On frozen pond
A youth plays pond hockey as the sun rises on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Hockey skates hang from a hockey stick next to a pond hockey rink on Pigeon Lake in the city of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A boy crosses a railway trestle with his father on their way to a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A young hockey player wears a face mask as he participates in a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A girl plays pond hockey on the Trent Canal System near Peterborough, Ontario February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Young hockey players participate in a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A replica of the Stanley Cup, made from a water jug and some bowls from a dollar store, adorn a pond hockey game on Sturgeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Young hockey players raise their feet as snow is cleared at a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Youths play pond hockey as the sun sets on Pigeon Lake in the city of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Stars shine over a pond hockey rink on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A young hockey player shares a moment with his goalie in a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Youths play pond hockey on the frozen Sturgeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
The sun sets past hockey sticks stuck in the snow, next to a pond hockey rink on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
