Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 12, 2015 | 1:50pm EST

On frozen pond

A youth plays pond hockey as the sun rises on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

A youth plays pond hockey as the sun rises on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A youth plays pond hockey as the sun rises on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
1 / 13
Hockey skates hang from a hockey stick next to a pond hockey rink on Pigeon Lake in the city of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Hockey skates hang from a hockey stick next to a pond hockey rink on Pigeon Lake in the city of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Hockey skates hang from a hockey stick next to a pond hockey rink on Pigeon Lake in the city of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
2 / 13
A boy crosses a railway trestle with his father on their way to a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

A boy crosses a railway trestle with his father on their way to a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A boy crosses a railway trestle with his father on their way to a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
3 / 13
A young hockey player wears a face mask as he participates in a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

A young hockey player wears a face mask as he participates in a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A young hockey player wears a face mask as he participates in a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
4 / 13
A girl plays pond hockey on the Trent Canal System near Peterborough, Ontario February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

A girl plays pond hockey on the Trent Canal System near Peterborough, Ontario February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A girl plays pond hockey on the Trent Canal System near Peterborough, Ontario February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
5 / 13
Young hockey players participate in a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Young hockey players participate in a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Young hockey players participate in a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
6 / 13
A replica of the Stanley Cup, made from a water jug and some bowls from a dollar store, adorn a pond hockey game on Sturgeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

A replica of the Stanley Cup, made from a water jug and some bowls from a dollar store, adorn a pond hockey game on Sturgeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A replica of the Stanley Cup, made from a water jug and some bowls from a dollar store, adorn a pond hockey game on Sturgeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
7 / 13
Young hockey players raise their feet as snow is cleared at a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Young hockey players raise their feet as snow is cleared at a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Young hockey players raise their feet as snow is cleared at a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
8 / 13
Youths play pond hockey as the sun sets on Pigeon Lake in the city of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Youths play pond hockey as the sun sets on Pigeon Lake in the city of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Youths play pond hockey as the sun sets on Pigeon Lake in the city of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
9 / 13
Stars shine over a pond hockey rink on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Stars shine over a pond hockey rink on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Stars shine over a pond hockey rink on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
10 / 13
A young hockey player shares a moment with his goalie in a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

A young hockey player shares a moment with his goalie in a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A young hockey player shares a moment with his goalie in a pond hockey tournament on the Trent Canal System in Peterborough, Ontario February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
11 / 13
Youths play pond hockey on the frozen Sturgeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Youths play pond hockey on the frozen Sturgeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Youths play pond hockey on the frozen Sturgeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
12 / 13
The sun sets past hockey sticks stuck in the snow, next to a pond hockey rink on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

The sun sets past hockey sticks stuck in the snow, next to a pond hockey rink on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
The sun sets past hockey sticks stuck in the snow, next to a pond hockey rink on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
The selfie phenomenon

The selfie phenomenon

Next Slideshows

The selfie phenomenon

The selfie phenomenon

The selfie trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Feb 11 2015
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.

Feb 09 2015
Turtles of the Amazon

Turtles of the Amazon

A thousand turtle hatchlings are released into the Amazon wild.

Feb 06 2015
High water in Venice

High water in Venice

The Italian city experiences a period of seasonal flooding.

Feb 06 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast