Pictures | Thu Aug 14, 2014 | 8:30pm EDT

On Mount Sinjar

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority ride on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A general view shows Sinjar town which is controlled by forces loyal to the Islamic State as seen from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride trucks as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish peshmerga troops ride on a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sit inside an Iraqi military camp in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, climb on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A displaced man from the Yazidi religious minority rides a donkey as he makes his way with another man towards the Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

