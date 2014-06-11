On patrol with Seleka fighters
A Seleka fighters wears a black scarf as he patrols in the town of Kuango, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters take a break as they sit on a pick-up truck in the town of Goya June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter walks in a village, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter smokes during a patrol, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter wears a black scarf as he patrols in the town of Goya June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man smiles as Seleka fighters patrol in the town of Goya June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A barber cuts the hair of a Seleka fighter in the town of Kuango, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter drinks tea during a break from patrolling in a village, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters try to fix a tire in the town of Kuango, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter holds his machine gun as other fighters cross a river near the town of Kuango, close to the border with Democratic Republic of Congo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter gestures as he drives in a pick up vehicle near the town of Kuango, close to the border of Democratic Republic of Congo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters cross a river near the town of Kuango, close to the border with Democratic Republic of Congo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women sit outside a house as Seleka fighters prepare for a mission in the town of Lioto June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters carry weapons captured from Anti-Balaka Christian militia members in the town of Lioto June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters are silhouetted as they patrol in the town of Lioto June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter takes a break during a patrol as he searches with other Seleka fighters for Anti-Balaka Christian militia members near the town of Lioto June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters push a car stuck in the mud as they search for Anti-Balaka Christian militia members near the town of Lioto June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Oregon school shooting
A gunman walks into a high school and fatally shoots a student before authorities find him dead, a day before summer vacation.
Protests in Yemen over fuel shortage
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Yemeni president's house to call for the fall of the government, over city-wide power cuts and severe fuel...
Deadly Las Vegas ambush
A married couple shoot to death two police officers and a bystander before killing themselves.
Karachi airport attacked
Gunmen attack one of Pakistan's biggest airports.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.