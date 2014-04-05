Edition:
On the Afghan campaign trail

<p>An Afghan man loads ballot boxes and other election material on a donkey to be transported in polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan man loads ballot boxes and other election material on a donkey to be transported in polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Afghan men lead donkeys loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan men lead donkeys loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>An Afghan boy carries election material on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan boy carries election material on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A police officer clears supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah from the road, for Abdullah's convoy to move as he arrives for an election campaign, in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A police officer clears supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah from the road, for Abdullah's convoy to move as he arrives for an election campaign, in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>An Afghan man carries ballot boxes which have just been distributed at a polling station in Mazar-i-sharif April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

An Afghan man carries ballot boxes which have just been distributed at a polling station in Mazar-i-sharif April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>A picture of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah is placed on a camel in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A picture of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah is placed on a camel in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>A security officer pushes supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah back as they attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A security officer pushes supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah back as they attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>An election official moves ballot boxes in a warehouse in Kabul April 4, 2014 in preparation for distribution to polling stations for Saturday's presidential election. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

An election official moves ballot boxes in a warehouse in Kabul April 4, 2014 in preparation for distribution to polling stations for Saturday's presidential election. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul sit in the back of a truck during an election campaign rally in Bagram April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul sit in the back of a truck during an election campaign rally in Bagram April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A banner of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani flies above supporters attending an election campaign in Kabul April 1, 2014. Banner reads, "We want a powerful Afghanistan". REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

A banner of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani flies above supporters attending an election campaign in Kabul April 1, 2014. Banner reads, "We want a powerful Afghanistan". REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani attend an election campaign in Kabul April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani attend an election campaign in Kabul April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>An Afghan election commission worker arranges boxes containing election material in Mazar-I-Shariff April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An Afghan election commission worker arranges boxes containing election material in Mazar-I-Shariff April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Afghan man carries a ballot box on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Afghan man carries a ballot box on his back to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>An Afghan man tries to control his donkey loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. The Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS ANIMALS)</p>

An Afghan man tries to control his donkey loaded with ballot boxes and other election material to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. The Afghan presidential elections will...more

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul attend an election campaign in Bagram April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul attend an election campaign in Bagram April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A man walks on a pole before the start of a campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah in Panjshir province March 31, 2014.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man walks on a pole before the start of a campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah in Panjshir province March 31, 2014.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hangs up a banner before an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hangs up a banner before an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, sitting atop a vehicle, arrives for an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, sitting atop a vehicle, arrives for an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>An Afghan woman walks past a wall with graffiti encouraging public to vote in Kandahar province March 30, 2014. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem</p>

An Afghan woman walks past a wall with graffiti encouraging public to vote in Kandahar province March 30, 2014. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem

<p>An Afghan woman receives her voter card at a voter registration centre in Kabul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

An Afghan woman receives her voter card at a voter registration centre in Kabul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah arrive to attend an election rally in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah arrive to attend an election rally in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul carries chairs as he prepares for an election rally in Panshir, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul carries chairs as he prepares for an election rally in Panshir, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>An Afghan woman cleans the cover of a ballot box while her colleagues carry other election material at a polling station in Mazar-i- sharif April 4,2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

An Afghan woman cleans the cover of a ballot box while her colleagues carry other election material at a polling station in Mazar-i- sharif April 4,2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>A supporter of Abdul Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek leader and a vice-presidential candidate, holds a picture of him after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter of Abdul Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek leader and a vice-presidential candidate, holds a picture of him after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hold posters of him during an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hold posters of him during an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A helicopter carrying Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai's team takes off after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A helicopter carrying Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai's team takes off after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>An election worker takes a picture of a woman at a voter registration center in Kabul March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An election worker takes a picture of a woman at a voter registration center in Kabul March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai jumps to cross a ditch after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai jumps to cross a ditch after an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A girl runs during an election campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A girl runs during an election campaign by Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah wait for the start of an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah wait for the start of an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai try to catch leaflets during an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai try to catch leaflets during an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai attend an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Afghan girls use their phones to take pictures during a campaign for Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul in Kabul March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan girls use their phones to take pictures during a campaign for Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul in Kabul March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah climb a mast during an election campaign in Kabul February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah climb a mast during an election campaign in Kabul February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

