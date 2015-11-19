Edition:
On the APEC sidelines

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama conclude remarks to reporters after their bilateral meeting alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Protesters scuffle with riot police as they march near the APEC venues in Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama (front row 3rd R) shakes hands with Peru's President Ollanta Humala as they wait for a group family photo, November 19, 2015. Pictured in the second row (L-R): Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Park Geun-hye, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, New Zealand Prime Minister John Key, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. In the front row (L-R): Chile's President Michelle Bachelet, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Brunei's Sultan Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Philippines President Benigno Aquino, Peru's President Ollanta Humala, Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang, U.S. President Barack Obama, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Taiwan envoy Vincent Siew. REUTERS/Bullit Marquez/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and National Security Advisor Susan Rice (R) move a chair to the meeting table as their delegation sits down to a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured), November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Alibaba CEO Jack Ma (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama (R) participate in a panel discussion, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) greets fans after speaking at a news conference, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Protesters burn an effigy during a rally near the APEC venue November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cheryl Gagalac

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama makes a face while reacting to a question about U.S. politicians opposed to taking in Syrian refugees, as he delivers remarks after meeting with the Philippines President Benigno Aquino, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Workers pull a carpet in preparation for the arrival of delegates on the tarmac of the international airport in Manila November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (L) gestures as he talks with U.S. President Barack Obama (C) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prior to a group family photo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bullit Marquez/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Alibaba CEO Jack Ma at the APEC CEO Summit, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev winks as he arrives in a traditional Philippine "barong" shirt for a welcome dinner, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Philippine President Benigno Aquino (C) is joined by other leaders and representatives of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) for a group photo, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Lopez/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama (top C) has a drink after participating in a toast at a welcome dinner, November 18, 2015. Also pictured are Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (bottom L) and his wife Akie (bottom C). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama has a little trouble maneuvering out of his chair during a handshake with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before their bilateral meeting, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
China's President Xi Jinping (L) is helped by his aide to remove the garland of flowers which he received upon arrival at the international airport in Manila November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) with his wife Akie arrived at the international airport in Manila November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Protesters face riot police near the APEC venues, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong waves upon arrival at the international airport in Manila November 18, 2015. Seen (L and R) are Lee's wife Ho Ching and Philippine Health Secretary Janette Garin. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama (first row, C) waves to the media with Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang (front row, 2nd L) and his wife Mai Thi Hanh (front row, L) Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (front row, R) and his wife Naraporn Chan-ocha (front row, 2nd R), New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (back row, L-C), Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (back row, R) and his wife Ho Ching (back row 2nd R) during a family photo, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (R) takes part in a meeting with Trans-Pacific Partnership leaders, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) is helped with a handset ahead of a APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) dialogue, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wally Santana/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Protesters scuffle with the police as they try to march near the APEC venue, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Trans-Pacific Partnership leaders Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L-R), Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chile President Michelle Bachelet, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in a family photo before their meeting, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) meets with Philippines' President Benigno Aquino, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A Philippine police is seen through a burning mock flag during a rally near the U.S. embassy in Manila November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Cheryl Gagalac

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
