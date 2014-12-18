On the banks of North Korea
North Korean children stand after snowfall along the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean Sakchu County, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean soldiers wave along the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite to the Chinese border city of Dandong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier covers his ears after snowfall along the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean Sakchu County, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean farmer stretches as he works at a paddy field on the Hwanggumpyong Island, located in the middle of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean workers unload bags of cement from a truck on the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite to the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier kicks a pole along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
People fish along the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean girls carry firewood on their backs as they walk on the banks of Yalu River, 62 miles from the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier stands guard along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean waves his fist on the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean soldiers smoke on the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean children wave during their trip on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean soldiers (top) bend to dodge the Friendship Bridge connecting the Chinese city of Dandong with Sinuiju in North Korea as people take a ferry on the 101st birthday of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, on the Yalu River near Sinuiju,...more
A North Korean soldier looks out of the window of a guard tower, on the banks of Yalu River, about 100 km (62 miles) from the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean man blocks his face with his hand from being photographed as he and other residents take a ferry in Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier washes his socks as his comrade washes his hands at the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier holds a badminton racket on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier kicks a goat on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean soldiers practice throwing grenades on the banks of Yalu River in the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean soldiers joke while guarding the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier gestures toward a Chinese tourist boat after monitoring with a pair of binoculars on the bank of Hwanggumpyong island located in the middle of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of...more
A North Korean soldier plays a guitar on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A North Korean soldier looks into an entrance of a military base on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans work on the roof of a house along the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean soldiers unload foodstuffs on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, March 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean gets a shave on the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean soldiers react to being photographed while exercising at an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Korean soldiers guard the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean soldiers play volleyball on the bank of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Koreans stand on the bank of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border town of Dandong, October 19, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
A North Korean soldier urinates on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, March 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Koreans watch from the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju as a Chinese tour boat passes by October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Koreans wash their laundry as others skate on the ice at the Yalu river at the border to China near the North Korean city of Hyesan November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Korean children wave to people on a Chinese tourist boat on the banks of Yalu River near the Chongsong county of North Korea, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier exercises near an army installation on the bank of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border town of Dandong, October 19, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A North Korean boy skates on the ice of the Yalu River at the border to China near the North Korean city of Hyesan December 1, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Korean women hold umbrellas near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean railway worker stands in front of his house near the North Korean city of Hyesan, which borders China's Changbai county, October 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean man comes down a ladder in front of a disused factory along the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Qing Cheng, north of the Chinese border city of Dandong September 12, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
North Korean border guards joke around while on duty at the Yalu river at the border to China near the North Korean city of Hyesan November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A woman carrying a baby on her back rides on a motorbike with a North Korean soldier along the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Qing Cheng, located around 50km (31 miles) north of the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 12,...more
A North Korean soldier patrols on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier sits inside a sentry post as he guards on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our most captivating animal pictures of 2014.
Life in Cuba
Daily life on the communist-ruled island.
California's inmate firefighters
Thousands of convicted felons form the backbone of California's wildfire protection force under a unique and little-known prison labor program.
Notable deaths of 2014
Celebrities, politicians and other prominent figures who died in 2014.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.