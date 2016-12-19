Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 19, 2016 | 12:00pm EST

On the bus from Aleppo

A boy flashes the victory sign while riding a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy flashes the victory sign while riding a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A boy flashes the victory sign while riding a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
1 / 7
A boy rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A boy rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
2 / 7
A man with a baby rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man with a baby rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A man with a baby rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
3 / 7
A girl rides in a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. The reflection on the window shows a damaged building. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A girl rides in a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. The reflection on the window shows a damaged building. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A girl rides in a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. The reflection on the window shows a damaged building. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 7
A girl rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A girl rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A girl rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
5 / 7
A child reacts from inside a bus evacuating people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A child reacts from inside a bus evacuating people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A child reacts from inside a bus evacuating people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
6 / 7
Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo arrive by bus to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo arrive by bus to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo arrive by bus to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Leaving Aleppo

Leaving Aleppo

Next Slideshows

Leaving Aleppo

Leaving Aleppo

Inside the evacuation of thousands of civilians and fighters from the last rebel bastion in Syria's largest city.

Dec 19 2016
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space in 2016.

Dec 16 2016
Spotted at Trump Tower

Spotted at Trump Tower

Who's been seen visiting the president-elect?

Dec 16 2016
World's most powerful people

World's most powerful people

Forbes ranks the world's most powerful people right now.

Dec 16 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast