Wed Mar 23, 2016

On the campaign trail

Supporters for Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A campaign button of John Kasich is seen in the window of his campaign bus near the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee West, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Bernie Sanders gestures as he speaks about the terror attack in Brussels during a campaign rally in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Supporters Marc Jones and Shelby Healy cheer during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Campaign buttons for Donald Trump are shown outside a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A supporter wears a mask depicting Donald Trump during a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
People take photos of Ted Cruz during a rally in New York. REUTERS/Pearl Gabel

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Hillary Clinton delivers a counter terrorism speech at Stanford University in California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Donald Trump addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) afternoon general session in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Supporter Jerry Emmett holds signs before a campaign rally by Hillary Clinton at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump cheers as she is surrounded by signs before Trump is introduced during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A Code Pink activist breaks a police line during an anti-Trump rally outside during the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Conference at the Verizon Center in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords speaks next to her husband Mark Kelly at a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A woman exits a polling site after casting a ballot in the U.S. presidential primary election in Glendale, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A member of the audience throws a punch at a protester as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Ted Cruz embraces a supporter during a rally in New York. REUTERS/Pearl Gabel

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Supporter Gretchen Baer wears an outfit depicting Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves after addressing the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Conference at the Verizon Center in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A supporter of Bernie Sanders shows a sign at Taco Bell Arena during a Sanders campaign rally in Boise, Idaho. REUTERS/Brian Losness

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
