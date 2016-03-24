On the campaign trail
Supporters for Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A campaign button of John Kasich is seen in the window of his campaign bus near the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee West, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Bernie Sanders gestures as he speaks about the terror attack in Brussels during a campaign rally in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters Marc Jones and Shelby Healy cheer during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Campaign buttons for Donald Trump are shown outside a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
A supporter wears a mask depicting Donald Trump during a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People take photos of Ted Cruz during a rally in New York. REUTERS/Pearl Gabel
Hillary Clinton delivers a counter terrorism speech at Stanford University in California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Donald Trump addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) afternoon general session in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporter Jerry Emmett holds signs before a campaign rally by Hillary Clinton at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A supporter of Donald Trump cheers as she is surrounded by signs before Trump is introduced during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
A Code Pink activist breaks a police line during an anti-Trump rally outside during the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Conference at the Verizon Center in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords speaks next to her husband Mark Kelly at a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman exits a polling site after casting a ballot in the U.S. presidential primary election in Glendale, Arizona. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
A member of the audience throws a punch at a protester as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Ted Cruz embraces a supporter during a rally in New York. REUTERS/Pearl Gabel
Supporter Gretchen Baer wears an outfit depicting Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hillary Clinton waves after addressing the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Conference at the Verizon Center in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A supporter of Bernie Sanders shows a sign at Taco Bell Arena during a Sanders campaign rally in Boise, Idaho. REUTERS/Brian Losness
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
