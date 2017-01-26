Edition:
On the frontlines of Mosul

A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at the Tigris river frontline near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A member of the Iraqi army inspects a house which was burned by Islamic State militants before they fled the area, in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
An Iraqi military vehicle is seen next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A man carries his child as he flees his home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Destroyed buildings Saddam Hussein's palaces are seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Wrecked vehicles used by Islamic State militants for bombings are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Iraqi soldiers take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A mortar shell that Islamic State militants left behind is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Buildings destroyed during previous clashes are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Displaced people flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
An Iraqi soldier walks next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Iraqi rapid response forces flash victory signs during a fight with Islamic State militants in the district of Cokjaly in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A man who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul shows his marriage certificate issued by the Islamic State militants at temporary court at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects a house used by Islamic State militants during a battle with IS in Talkeef district, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Members of the Iraqi security forces inspect weapons left behind by Islamic State militants during the battle with Islamic State militants in Talkeef district north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers fire their weapons during a fight with Islamic State militants north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack during a battle with Islamic State militants in Andalus neighborhood of Mosul., REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Civilians give sweets to security forces during a battle with Islamic State militants in the al-Zirai district of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vest during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
