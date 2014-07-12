On the ground in Gaza
A Palestinian woman reacts after what police said was an Israeli air strike that destroyed a neighbouring house in the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian fire-fighter gestures as he tries to extinguish a fire which police said was caused by an Israeli tank shelling in the industrial area in the east of Gaza City July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
Smoke rises following what police said was an Israeli tank's shelling that hit the industrial area in the east of Gaza City July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Palestinian fire-fighters try to extinguish a fire which police said was caused by an Israeli tank shelling in the industrial area in the east of Gaza City July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man, whom medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, lies on a bed inside an ambulance waiting to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing on the southern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Women hoping to cross into Egypt present their passports as they wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Egypt's state news agency said Egyptian authorities had decided to open the Rafah border crossing to...more
A Palestinian calls for fire-fighters to extinguish a fire which police said was caused by an Israeli tank's shelling in the industrial area in the east of Gaza City July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
A Palestinian boy is seen in front of the rubble of a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man looks at a house which police said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Sha'at
Palestinian fire-fighters extinguish a fire in a house which police said was hit in an Israeli air strike, in the northern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians look at the remains of a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft on a street in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
A Palestinian woman reacts as she looks at her son's boat, which police say was damaged in a fire that started following an Israeli naval strike, at the seaport of Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Illumination flares are seen above the northern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Palestinians and rescue workers search for victims under the rubble of a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians surround the body of ten-year-old girl Nour al-Najdi, who hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike, during her funeral at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke and debris from an Israeli explosion rise above the northern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian sits inside his family's house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a neighbouring house in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A relative of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning air strike that destroyed at least two homes, mourns during their funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014....more
Palestinians gather around the remains of a car which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Palestinian medics wheel a stretcher transporting a boy, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Palestinian mourns during the burial of ten-year-old girl Nour al-Najdi, whom hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Relatives of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning air strike that destroyed at least two homes, mourn during their funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014....more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
King James returns
LeBron James chooses the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Rise of the megacities
Cities of over 10 million are growing fast.
Rebel stand in Donetsk
Pro-Russian rebels prepare to make a stand in Donetsk against Ukrainian forces.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.