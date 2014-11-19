On the mats in Cuba
Children make a line during a wrestling training session in front of pictures of late Cuban revolutionary hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara (L), former Cuban President Fidel Castro (C) and Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, on the outskirts of Havana,...more
Children practice wrestling in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Oscar Torres, 9, (C) leads an exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A bust of Cuban independence hero Jose Marti is seen at a wrestling academy in downtown Havana, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child lifts weights during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball game gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball game gymnasium in downtown Havana, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Jonatan Leliebre, 10 (L), and Oscar Torres, 9, exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child cries next to his coaches after losing a fight at a local wrestling tournament in Havana, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children react during a local wrestling tournament in Havana, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Wrestling teacher Esteban Quintana, 43, smokes a cigar during a training session in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise before a wrestling lesson on the outskirts of Havana, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child uses an iron door to exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise during a wrestling lesson at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A wrestler takes a break at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man helps a child exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories
The North Korean leader visiting foodstuff factories.
Garbage pickers of India
The workers who salvage valuable materials from India's waste.
Brazil's drought from above
Aerial views of the devastation from Brazil's worst drought in 80 years.
San Francisco's dog mayor
Frida the Chihuahua is made mayor for a day as part of a campaign to support the city's animal shelter.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.