On the Montana border

Canada is seen across the United States border near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. With U.S. security concerns heightened following the attacks in Paris claimed by Islamic State, the relatively porous state of America's northern border has attracted little attention as politicians, mostly Republicans, have attacked President Barack Obama's plans to allow in 10,000 Syrian refugees.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Canada is seen across the United States border near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. With U.S. security concerns heightened following the attacks in Paris claimed by Islamic State, the relatively porous state of America's northern border has attracted little attention as politicians, mostly Republicans, have attacked President Barack Obama's plans to allow in 10,000 Syrian refugees. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Antelopes cross a road close to the United States border with Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. But in Montana, which shares a 500-mile (800-km) border with Canada, border agents and some residents say they are concerned about Ottawa's plan to bring in 25,000 Syrians by year-end, even though the government there insists its screening will be thorough and there are limited indications that militants may be seeking to use refugee status to cross borders.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Antelopes cross a road close to the United States border with Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. But in Montana, which shares a 500-mile (800-km) border with Canada, border agents and some residents say they are concerned about Ottawa's plan to bring in 25,000 Syrians by year-end, even though the government there insists its screening will be thorough and there are limited indications that militants may be seeking to use refugee status to cross borders. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The United States Border Station Port of Willow Creek is seen on the international border with Canada, in Montana, November 20, 2015. The world's longest shared land border attracts a fraction of the U.S. attention and security resources taken up by the much shorter southern border with Mexico, which is patrolled by 18,000 U.S. border agents compared to 2,200 in the north.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
The United States Border Station Port of Willow Creek is seen on the international border with Canada, in Montana, November 20, 2015. The world's longest shared land border attracts a fraction of the U.S. attention and security resources taken up by the much shorter southern border with Mexico, which is patrolled by 18,000 U.S. border agents compared to 2,200 in the north. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Canada is seen across the United States border near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. The National Border Patrol Council, the border patrol union, says at least another 2,000 agents are needed on the Canadian border, which runs 5,500 miles from Alaska to Washington State and Maine.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Canada is seen across the United States border near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. The National Border Patrol Council, the border patrol union, says at least another 2,000 agents are needed on the Canadian border, which runs 5,500 miles from Alaska to Washington State and Maine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
United States border patrol agent Andrew Herdina looks towards the United States while standing next to the international border with Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. U.S. Border Patrol agent Andrew Herdina says the most effective tool in tracking illegal border-crossers is not the border agents or surveillance airplanes; it's the roughly 100 ranchers who span Montana's border with Canada. Last year, one rancher called the border patrol to report two strangers on his land, Herdina said. They were two Guatemalans who had crossed the border illegally.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
United States border patrol agent Andrew Herdina looks towards the United States while standing next to the international border with Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. U.S. Border Patrol agent Andrew Herdina says the most effective tool in tracking illegal border-crossers is not the border agents or surveillance airplanes; it�s the roughly 100 ranchers who span Montana's border with Canada. Last year, one rancher called the border patrol to report two strangers on his land, Herdina said. They were two Guatemalans who had crossed the border illegally. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A United States border post into Canada is seen before it opens in the morning near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. Janas Strauser, owner of 66 Ranch on the border, said: "The people up here will report people who cross the border. The ranchers and farmers call them in."

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A United States border post into Canada is seen before it opens in the morning near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. Janas Strauser, owner of 66 Ranch on the border, said: "The people up here will report people who cross the border. The ranchers and farmers call them in." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An aerial view of the town of Great Falls near the Canadian border in Montana, November 20, 2015. While the border patrol union has a stake in securing more jobs and funding, its view was supported by a 2011 report by the Government Accountability Office, a non-partisan congressional watchdog, which found that only 32 miles of the border was properly secure and that the security risks were genuine.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
An aerial view of the town of Great Falls near the Canadian border in Montana, November 20, 2015. While the border patrol union has a stake in securing more jobs and funding, its view was supported by a 2011 report by the Government Accountability Office, a non-partisan congressional watchdog, which found that only 32 miles of the border was properly secure and that the security risks were genuine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A small cemetery is seen near the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. The Department of Homeland Security referred Reuters to its website, which notes that the number of U.S. agents on the northern border has jumped from just 340 in 2001 and that its technological capabilities have "greatly improved." The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it now deploys fixed and rotary-wing aircraft equipped with sensors, thermal camera systems, remote videos and drones to help secure the border.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A small cemetery is seen near the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. The Department of Homeland Security referred Reuters to its website, which notes that the number of U.S. agents on the northern border has jumped from just 340 in 2001 and that its technological capabilities have "greatly improved." The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it now deploys fixed and rotary-wing aircraft equipped with sensors, thermal camera systems, remote videos and drones to help secure the border. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The U.S. and Canadian customs buildings are seen on the international border near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. "There is no way you can make it totally secure," said Andrew Finn, program associate with the Canada Institute at the Wilson Center, a Washington DC-based think tank. "You always have to think about the terrorist threat, although the vetting process for refugees into Canada is quite thorough."

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
The U.S. and Canadian customs buildings are seen on the international border near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. "There is no way you can make it totally secure," said Andrew Finn, program associate with the Canada Institute at the Wilson Center, a Washington DC-based think tank. "You always have to think about the terrorist threat, although the vetting process for refugees into Canada is quite thorough.� REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A broken barbed wire border fence marks the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. Obama has denounced the "hysteria and exaggeration of risk" over Syrian refugees, who already face a rigorous U.S. vetting process. Most of the attackers in Paris are believed to be have been European residents rather than new immigrants, though authorities are investigating if one traveled as a refugee.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A broken barbed wire border fence marks the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. Obama has denounced the �hysteria and exaggeration of risk" over Syrian refugees, who already face a rigorous U.S. vetting process. Most of the attackers in Paris are believed to be have been European residents rather than new immigrants, though authorities are investigating if one traveled as a refugee. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The United States side of the Canada border is seen near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by his pledge to allow 25,000 Syrian refugees into Canada by Jan. 1. Current and former Canadian security sources told Reuters last week that corners would have to be cut on security screening due to the accelerated process.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
The United States side of the Canada border is seen near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by his pledge to allow 25,000 Syrian refugees into Canada by Jan. 1. Current and former Canadian security sources told Reuters last week that corners would have to be cut on security screening due to the accelerated process. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Canada is seen across the United States border fence near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. Alan Bersin, then head of the Customs and Border Protection Commission, told a Senate committee in 2011 that more people with ties to terrorist organizations have crossed into the U.S. from Canada than from Mexico. He did not give any specific details.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Canada is seen across the United States border fence near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. Alan Bersin, then head of the Customs and Border Protection Commission, told a Senate committee in 2011 that more people with ties to terrorist organizations have crossed into the U.S. from Canada than from Mexico. He did not give any specific details. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A deer runs close to the United States border with Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. Herdina says he has apprehended Mexicans, Cubans, Guatemalans and Canadians crossing remote parts of the border. "We have no idea how these Syrians will be vetted by the Canadians. We need a lot more agents here," he said.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A deer runs close to the United States border with Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. Herdina says he has apprehended Mexicans, Cubans, Guatemalans and Canadians crossing remote parts of the border. "We have no idea how these Syrians will be vetted by the Canadians. We need a lot more agents here," he said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A broken barbed wire border fence marks the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. According to the CBP, 3,338 people were arrested trying to cross the Canadian border in 2014. Of those, 1,673 were from countries other than Mexico.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A broken barbed wire border fence marks the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. According to the CBP, 3,338 people were arrested trying to cross the Canadian border in 2014. Of those, 1,673 were from countries other than Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Canadian customs building is seen from the United States Border Station Port of Willow Creek on the international border in Montana, November 20, 2015. Over 3,000 of the refugees entering Canada are slated to settle in Alberta province, north of Montana.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A Canadian customs building is seen from the United States Border Station Port of Willow Creek on the international border in Montana, November 20, 2015. Over 3,000 of the refugees entering Canada are slated to settle in Alberta province, north of Montana. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A grain silo is seen near the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A grain silo is seen near the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
