On the Montana border
Canada is seen across the United States border near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. With U.S. security concerns heightened following the attacks in Paris claimed by Islamic State, the relatively porous state of America's northern border has...more
Antelopes cross a road close to the United States border with Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. But in Montana, which shares a 500-mile (800-km) border with Canada, border agents and some residents say they are concerned about Ottawa's...more
The United States Border Station Port of Willow Creek is seen on the international border with Canada, in Montana, November 20, 2015. The world's longest shared land border attracts a fraction of the U.S. attention and security resources taken up by...more
Canada is seen across the United States border near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. The National Border Patrol Council, the border patrol union, says at least another 2,000 agents are needed on the Canadian border, which runs 5,500...more
United States border patrol agent Andrew Herdina looks towards the United States while standing next to the international border with Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. U.S. Border Patrol agent Andrew Herdina says the most effective tool...more
A United States border post into Canada is seen before it opens in the morning near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. Janas Strauser, owner of 66 Ranch on the border, said: "The people up here will report people who cross the border....more
An aerial view of the town of Great Falls near the Canadian border in Montana, November 20, 2015. While the border patrol union has a stake in securing more jobs and funding, its view was supported by a 2011 report by the Government Accountability...more
A small cemetery is seen near the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. The Department of Homeland Security referred Reuters to its website, which notes that the number of...more
The U.S. and Canadian customs buildings are seen on the international border near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. "There is no way you can make it totally secure," said Andrew Finn, program associate with the Canada Institute at the...more
A broken barbed wire border fence marks the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. Obama has denounced the �hysteria and exaggeration of risk" over Syrian refugees, who already face a...more
The United States side of the Canada border is seen near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by his pledge to allow 25,000 Syrian refugees into Canada by Jan. 1. Current...more
Canada is seen across the United States border fence near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. Alan Bersin, then head of the Customs and Border Protection Commission, told a Senate committee in 2011 that more people with ties to terrorist organizations...more
A deer runs close to the United States border with Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. Herdina says he has apprehended Mexicans, Cubans, Guatemalans and Canadians crossing remote parts of the border. "We have no idea how these Syrians will...more
A broken barbed wire border fence marks the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. According to the CBP, 3,338 people were arrested trying to cross the Canadian border in 2014. Of those,...more
A Canadian customs building is seen from the United States Border Station Port of Willow Creek on the international border in Montana, November 20, 2015. Over 3,000 of the refugees entering Canada are slated to settle in Alberta province, north...more
A grain silo is seen near the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
