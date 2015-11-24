On the Montana border

A small cemetery is seen near the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. The Department of Homeland Security referred Reuters to its website, which notes that the number of...more

A small cemetery is seen near the international border between the United States and Canada near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. The Department of Homeland Security referred Reuters to its website, which notes that the number of U.S. agents on the northern border has jumped from just 340 in 2001 and that its technological capabilities have "greatly improved." The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it now deploys fixed and rotary-wing aircraft equipped with sensors, thermal camera systems, remote videos and drones to help secure the border. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close