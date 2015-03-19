Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 19, 2015 | 1:50pm EDT

On the nuclear sidelines

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 7
Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L) waits for lunch following a morning meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L) waits for lunch following a morning meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L) waits for lunch following a morning meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 7
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (2nd from top) talks with his team before a negotiating session with the U.S. and the European Union over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (2nd from top) talks with his team before a negotiating session with the U.S. and the European Union over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (2nd from top) talks with his team before a negotiating session with the U.S. and the European Union over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 7
Secretary of State John Kerry (centre L) talks to an aide outside the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Secretary of State John Kerry (centre L) talks to an aide outside the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry (centre L) talks to an aide outside the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 7
Secretary of State John Kerry (C) walks around the grounds of the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Secretary of State John Kerry (C) walks around the grounds of the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry (C) walks around the grounds of the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 7
Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi (bottom L) and other Iranian negotiators talk outside the Beau-Rivage hotel, following a meeting between Secretary of State John Kerry and Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program, in Lausanne, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi (bottom L) and other Iranian negotiators talk outside the Beau-Rivage hotel, following a meeting between Secretary of State John Kerry and Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program, in...more

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi (bottom L) and other Iranian negotiators talk outside the Beau-Rivage hotel, following a meeting between Secretary of State John Kerry and Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program, in Lausanne, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 7
Secretary of State John Kerry walks around the grounds of the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Secretary of State John Kerry walks around the grounds of the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry walks around the grounds of the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Boston Marathon trial evidence

Boston Marathon trial evidence

Next Slideshows

Boston Marathon trial evidence

Boston Marathon trial evidence

Evidence presented at the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Mar 19 2015
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.

Mar 19 2015
The world's deadliest conflicts

The world's deadliest conflicts

The 15 deadliest conflicts in the world last year.

Mar 19 2015
Shooting spree in Arizona

Shooting spree in Arizona

A gunman opened fire inside a Mesa motel room, before shooting three more as he sought to elude an exhaustive manhunt that ended in his capture.

Mar 18 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast