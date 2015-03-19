On the nuclear sidelines
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's...more
Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L) waits for lunch following a morning meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (2nd from top) talks with his team before a negotiating session with the U.S. and the European Union over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Secretary of State John Kerry (centre L) talks to an aide outside the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more
Secretary of State John Kerry (C) walks around the grounds of the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi (bottom L) and other Iranian negotiators talk outside the Beau-Rivage hotel, following a meeting between Secretary of State John Kerry and Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program, in...more
Secretary of State John Kerry walks around the grounds of the Beau-Rivage hotel during a break in negotiations with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (not pictured) over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Boston Marathon trial evidence
Evidence presented at the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
The world's deadliest conflicts
The 15 deadliest conflicts in the world last year.
Shooting spree in Arizona
A gunman opened fire inside a Mesa motel room, before shooting three more as he sought to elude an exhaustive manhunt that ended in his capture.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.