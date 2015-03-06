Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 6, 2015 | 11:05am EST

On the Nusra Front

Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Mallah farms, north of Aleppo, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra rides a motorcycle along a deserted street in Deir al-Zor August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2013
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front drive in a convoy as they tour villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carries his weapon as he stands in an olive tree field, near villages which the Nusra Front said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Fighters from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra clean their weapons in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2012
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front gesture as they drive in a convoy touring villages, which they said they have seized control of from Syrian rebel factions, in the southern countryside of Idlib, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Members of Islamist rebel group al-Nusra Front prepare a home made mortar in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front wears The Nusra flag as he walks with his fellow fighters near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A rocket launcher is pictured at a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A fighter from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra runs with his weapon as their base is shelled in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2013
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they walk near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014.REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front walks past dead bodies, which according to the Nusra Front were members of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after heavy clashes in al-Mallah farms in the north of Aleppo February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Fighters from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra stand behind a mortar in Nqareen area near Aleppo November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Fighters from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra prepare sandbags to be set as barricades in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2013
Members of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra take pictures of damage by what activists said was an airstrike with explosive barrels from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2013
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra reacts as a picture is taken of him as their base is shelled in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2013
Members of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra man a checkpoint on the border crossing between Syria and Jordan, which they claim to have taken control of, in Daraa December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Khassawneh

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2013
Members of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra man a checkpoint at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhoods, an area controlled by the regime December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2013
A Fighter from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra poses at a checkpoint in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2013
Fighters from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra take their positions on the front line during a clash with Syrian forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2012
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they sit in a trench near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra is seen through a smashed bus window during a fight with forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2012
A fighter from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra is seen in front of a burning vehicle, caused by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at their base in Raqqa province, east Syria, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2013
A member of Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra stands as he holds his weapon in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2013
