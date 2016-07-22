On the RNC floor
Balloons are seen on the floor as a man uses a stall after the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman wearing red boots stands on a chair amid balloons at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Delegates celebrate. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A delegate wearing a Hillary Clinton mask as well as handcuffs and a prison jumpsuit. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A delegate takes a photo with her phone. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An attendee steps over a sticker. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlaurich
A delegate sings the National Anthem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A delegate wears political buttons. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Converse "Make America Great Again" running shoes at the RNC. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Female delegates dance during the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A delegate yawns prior to the start of the evening portion. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Delegates wearing U.S. flag-themed suits walk the hallways. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Delegates yell after the RNC announced that the convention would not hold a roll-call vote. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A Boy Scout leader salutes. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Donald Trump attempt to obscure a protester from the activist group Code Pink. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Delegates hold hands as they pray during the invocation in the midst of the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A delegate holds a Donald Trump doll during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A delegate weeps during a speech by Pat Smith, whose son Sean was killed in the attacks on Benghazi, Libya in 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A delegate wears colorful socks on the second day. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A delegate yawns during the third day. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Reverend Glenn Clary of the Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska, kneels in prayer in front of the stage during the third day. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A button worn by Morton Blackwell from Virginia. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Florida delegates check their phones. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Delegates pose for pictures with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on the floor during the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A delegate wearing an "Army Mom" camouflage coat and a Wisconsin "cheese head" hat walks across the floor. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a sign during the first day. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kansas delegate Beverly Gossage shouts from the floor. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members and delegates listen as New Jersey Governor Christie speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An RNC delegate from Florida holds a Donald Trump doll. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Delegates dressed as Donald Trump and an American Revolutionary soldier. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man wearing a Trump cape talks to people during the second day. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Members of the Texas delegation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A delegate dressed as former Abraham Lincoln looks on during the third day. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A delegate studies a copy of the Republican platform. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
