Pictures | Tue Apr 14, 2015

On the road with Hillary

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pumps her fists in an auto shop as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with students as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with reporters as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

