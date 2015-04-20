Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 20, 2015 | 4:26pm EDT

On the road with Hillary

Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles before speaking with workers and management of Whitney Brothers children's toy and furniture factory during a round table while campaigning for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles before speaking with workers and management of Whitney Brothers children's toy and furniture factory during a round table while campaigning for the 2016 Democratic...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles before speaking with workers and management of Whitney Brothers children's toy and furniture factory during a round table while campaigning for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 21
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) shakes hands with worker Amy Alexander (L) as she tours the Whitney Brothers children's toy and furniture factory while campaigning for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) shakes hands with worker Amy Alexander (L) as she tours the Whitney Brothers children's toy and furniture factory while campaigning for the 2016 Democratic presidential...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) shakes hands with worker Amy Alexander (L) as she tours the Whitney Brothers children's toy and furniture factory while campaigning for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 21
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens as she sits with workers and management of Whitney Brothers children's toy and furniture factory during a round table while campaigning for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens as she sits with workers and management of Whitney Brothers children's toy and furniture factory during a round table while campaigning for the 2016 Democratic presidential...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens as she sits with workers and management of Whitney Brothers children's toy and furniture factory during a round table while campaigning for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 21
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2ndL) greets a worker inside Kristin's Bistro & Bakery as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2ndL) greets a worker inside Kristin's Bistro & Bakery as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2ndL) greets a worker inside Kristin's Bistro & Bakery as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
4 / 21
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) holds a baby inside Kristin's Bistro & Bakery as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) holds a baby inside Kristin's Bistro & Bakery as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) holds a baby inside Kristin's Bistro & Bakery as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 21
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) talks with patrons inside Kristin's Bistro & Bakery as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) talks with patrons inside Kristin's Bistro & Bakery as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) talks with patrons inside Kristin's Bistro & Bakery as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 21
Supporters wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive to campaign at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive to campaign at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Supporters wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive to campaign at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 21
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 21
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
9 / 21
Hillary Clinton talks to reporters with a Secret Service agent looking on in an auto shop as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton talks to reporters with a Secret Service agent looking on in an auto shop as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton talks to reporters with a Secret Service agent looking on in an auto shop as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 21
Supporters wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive to campaign at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive to campaign at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Supporters wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive to campaign at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 21
Hillary Clinton talks with students and educators as she campaigns in an auto shop at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton talks with students and educators as she campaigns in an auto shop at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton talks with students and educators as she campaigns in an auto shop at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 21
A TV cameraman records the van Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A TV cameraman records the van Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A TV cameraman records the van Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
13 / 21
Hillary Clinton pumps her fists in an auto shop as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton pumps her fists in an auto shop as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton pumps her fists in an auto shop as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 21
Hillary Clinton talks with students and educators as she campaigns in an auto shop at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton talks with students and educators as she campaigns in an auto shop at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton talks with students and educators as she campaigns in an auto shop at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
15 / 21
Supporters and press wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters and press wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Supporters and press wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
16 / 21
Hillary Clinton talks with reporters as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton talks with reporters as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton talks with reporters as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
17 / 21
Hillary Clinton talks with students at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton talks with students at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton talks with students at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
18 / 21
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
19 / 21
Hillary Clinton talks with reporters as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton talks with reporters as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton talks with reporters as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
20 / 21
Hillary Clinton talks with a local resident as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. . REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton talks with a local resident as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. . REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton talks with a local resident as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. . REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Humanitarian crisis in Yemen

Humanitarian crisis in Yemen

Next Slideshows

Humanitarian crisis in Yemen

Humanitarian crisis in Yemen

Scarce food, water and fuel have raised fears of a humanitarian disaster in Yemen.

Apr 20 2015
California's dwindling pastures

California's dwindling pastures

Ranchers and farmers want free-roaming elk fenced in so their livestock do not have to compete for grass amidst the drought.

Apr 20 2015
Air strikes on Yemen

Air strikes on Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.

Apr 20 2015
A perilous journey

A perilous journey

The deadly Mediterranean crossing for African migrants.

Apr 20 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast