On the road with Hillary
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles before speaking with workers and management of Whitney Brothers children's toy and furniture factory during a round table while campaigning for the 2016 Democratic...more
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) shakes hands with worker Amy Alexander (L) as she tours the Whitney Brothers children's toy and furniture factory while campaigning for the 2016 Democratic presidential...more
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens as she sits with workers and management of Whitney Brothers children's toy and furniture factory during a round table while campaigning for the 2016 Democratic presidential...more
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2ndL) greets a worker inside Kristin's Bistro & Bakery as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) holds a baby inside Kristin's Bistro & Bakery as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) talks with patrons inside Kristin's Bistro & Bakery as she campaigns for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination in Keene, New Hampshire April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Supporters wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive to campaign at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton talks to reporters with a Secret Service agent looking on in an auto shop as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive to campaign at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton talks with students and educators as she campaigns in an auto shop at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A TV cameraman records the van Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton pumps her fists in an auto shop as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton talks with students and educators as she campaigns in an auto shop at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters and press wait for Hillary Clinton to arrive at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton talks with reporters as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton talks with students at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton talks with reporters as she campaigns at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton talks with a local resident as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. . REUTERS/Rick Wilking
