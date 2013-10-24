Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 24, 2013 | 1:30pm EDT

On the set of Transformers

<p>Cast member Stanley Tucci (L) talks to Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz (R) during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. The shooting continues today after the police arrested a suspected triad member on Wednesday following an attempt to extort money from the crew - it was the second attempt in five days to blackmail the Paramount Pictures crew, according to local media. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast member Stanley Tucci (L) talks to Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz (R) during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. The shooting continues today after the police arrested a suspected...more

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Cast member Stanley Tucci (L) talks to Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz (R) during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. The shooting continues today after the police arrested a suspected triad member on Wednesday following an attempt to extort money from the crew - it was the second attempt in five days to blackmail the Paramount Pictures crew, according to local media. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
1 / 10
<p>Cast member Mark Wahlberg runs during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast member Mark Wahlberg runs during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Cast member Mark Wahlberg runs during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
2 / 10
<p>Cast member Nicola Peltz acts during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast member Nicola Peltz acts during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Cast member Nicola Peltz acts during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
3 / 10
<p>Cast member Mark Wahlberg (L) talks with a crew member during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast member Mark Wahlberg (L) talks with a crew member during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Cast member Mark Wahlberg (L) talks with a crew member during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
4 / 10
<p>Cast members Nicola Peltz (L), Jack Reynor (front) and Stanley Tucci (rear) walk during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast members Nicola Peltz (L), Jack Reynor (front) and Stanley Tucci (rear) walk during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Cast members Nicola Peltz (L), Jack Reynor (front) and Stanley Tucci (rear) walk during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
5 / 10
<p>U.S. director and producer Michael Bay holds a camera during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

U.S. director and producer Michael Bay holds a camera during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, October 24, 2013

U.S. director and producer Michael Bay holds a camera during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
6 / 10
<p>Cast members Stanley Tucci (C) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast members Stanley Tucci (C) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Cast members Stanley Tucci (C) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
7 / 10
<p>Cast members Stanley Tucci (top L) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Cast members Stanley Tucci (top L) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Cast members Stanley Tucci (top L) and Jack Reynor act during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
8 / 10
<p>Police stand guard around a vehicle which is used for the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Police stand guard around a vehicle which is used for the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, October 24, 2013

Police stand guard around a vehicle which is used for the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
9 / 10
<p>U.S director and producer Michael Bay gestures during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

U.S director and producer Michael Bay gestures during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, October 24, 2013

U.S director and producer Michael Bay gestures during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Paris apartment art

Paris apartment art

Next Slideshows

Paris apartment art

Paris apartment art

Artists from around the world decorate empty apartments inside a nine-storey social housing tower in Paris slated for demolition.

Oct 24 2013
Top-earning dead celebrities

Top-earning dead celebrities

Michael Jackson regained the title of the highest-earning dead celebrity in the past year, easily surpassing Elvis Presley and cartoonist Charles Schulz,...

Oct 23 2013
Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Models present creations during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week.

Oct 22 2013
Body on Canvas

Body on Canvas

A Brazilian dancer who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon.

Oct 18 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast