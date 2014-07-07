Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 7, 2014 | 5:30pm EDT

On the sidelines

A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, July 07, 2014
A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
1 / 28
The media bus driver is reflected in a mirror during the trip away from the Pernambuco arena in the rain in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The media bus driver is reflected in a mirror during the trip away from the Pernambuco arena in the rain in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, July 07, 2014
The media bus driver is reflected in a mirror during the trip away from the Pernambuco arena in the rain in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 28
Restaurant visitors react on missed chance of Brazil's Fred as they watch the World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon on TV at the Juventus restaurant in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Restaurant visitors react on missed chance of Brazil's Fred as they watch the World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon on TV at the Juventus restaurant in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, July 07, 2014
Restaurant visitors react on missed chance of Brazil's Fred as they watch the World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon on TV at the Juventus restaurant in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 28
Rain falls at the Pernambuco arena while the Greek national soccer teams holds a training session in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rain falls at the Pernambuco arena while the Greek national soccer teams holds a training session in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, July 07, 2014
Rain falls at the Pernambuco arena while the Greek national soccer teams holds a training session in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 28
The sunset is seen from a plane flying from Sao Paulo to Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The sunset is seen from a plane flying from Sao Paulo to Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, July 07, 2014
The sunset is seen from a plane flying from Sao Paulo to Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 28
A TAM passenger jet casts a shadow on the ground as it descends to land in Sao Paulo June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A TAM passenger jet casts a shadow on the ground as it descends to land in Sao Paulo June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, July 07, 2014
A TAM passenger jet casts a shadow on the ground as it descends to land in Sao Paulo June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 28
Cable cars are seen over de Complexo de Alemao slum in Rio De Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Cable cars are seen over de Complexo de Alemao slum in Rio De Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, July 07, 2014
Cable cars are seen over de Complexo de Alemao slum in Rio De Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
7 / 28
Kites with colors of different countries participating in 2014 World Cup fly on a beach in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Kites with colors of different countries participating in 2014 World Cup fly on a beach in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, July 07, 2014
Kites with colors of different countries participating in 2014 World Cup fly on a beach in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 28
A Brazilian military policeman guards the base camp of Germany's national soccer team in the village of Santo Andre, north of Porto Seguro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Brazilian military policeman guards the base camp of Germany's national soccer team in the village of Santo Andre, north of Porto Seguro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Monday, July 07, 2014
A Brazilian military policeman guards the base camp of Germany's national soccer team in the village of Santo Andre, north of Porto Seguro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
9 / 28
A man cleans the windshield of a taxi for money while it waits at a red traffic light in Fortaleza June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A man cleans the windshield of a taxi for money while it waits at a red traffic light in Fortaleza June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Monday, July 07, 2014
A man cleans the windshield of a taxi for money while it waits at a red traffic light in Fortaleza June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
10 / 28
A women reacts as she walks in the rain near a Brazilian flag in Manaus June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A women reacts as she walks in the rain near a Brazilian flag in Manaus June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Monday, July 07, 2014
A women reacts as she walks in the rain near a Brazilian flag in Manaus June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
11 / 28
Graffiti is seen in a street of Salvador city, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Graffiti is seen in a street of Salvador city, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, July 07, 2014
Graffiti is seen in a street of Salvador city, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
12 / 28
Movers rest during their lunch break in the neighborhood of Santa Teresa in Rio de Janeiro June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Movers rest during their lunch break in the neighborhood of Santa Teresa in Rio de Janeiro June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, July 07, 2014
Movers rest during their lunch break in the neighborhood of Santa Teresa in Rio de Janeiro June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 28
A French flag is displayed from the balcony of a hotel in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A French flag is displayed from the balcony of a hotel in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, July 07, 2014
A French flag is displayed from the balcony of a hotel in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 28
The Gallery of cool looking Presidents at a sports club in Brasilia July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The Gallery of cool looking Presidents at a sports club in Brasilia July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, July 07, 2014
The Gallery of cool looking Presidents at a sports club in Brasilia July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 28
A painting (R) showing gauchos riding horses hangs on the wall near a television during the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Chile being played in Belo Horizonte, in the Farroupilha camp in Porto Alegre, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A painting (R) showing gauchos riding horses hangs on the wall near a television during the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Chile being played in Belo Horizonte, in the Farroupilha camp in Porto Alegre, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano...more

Monday, July 07, 2014
A painting (R) showing gauchos riding horses hangs on the wall near a television during the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Chile being played in Belo Horizonte, in the Farroupilha camp in Porto Alegre, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
16 / 28
A free condom is seen next to a note which details out that free condoms are provided to all guests at a hotel to comply to a municipal law, in Belo Horizonte June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A free condom is seen next to a note which details out that free condoms are provided to all guests at a hotel to comply to a municipal law, in Belo Horizonte June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, July 07, 2014
A free condom is seen next to a note which details out that free condoms are provided to all guests at a hotel to comply to a municipal law, in Belo Horizonte June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
17 / 28
A sign is seen inside an elevator in a hotel used by media in Recife, one of the Brazilian towns where 2014 World Cup matches are taking place June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A sign is seen inside an elevator in a hotel used by media in Recife, one of the Brazilian towns where 2014 World Cup matches are taking place June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, July 07, 2014
A sign is seen inside an elevator in a hotel used by media in Recife, one of the Brazilian towns where 2014 World Cup matches are taking place June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
18 / 28
A man rests in front of his funeral shop in Olinda, near Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A man rests in front of his funeral shop in Olinda, near Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, July 07, 2014
A man rests in front of his funeral shop in Olinda, near Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
19 / 28
A newspaper vendor rests in the shade in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP SOCIETY)

A newspaper vendor rests in the shade in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP SOCIETY)

Monday, July 07, 2014
A newspaper vendor rests in the shade in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP SOCIETY)
Close
20 / 28
A man walks in front of a posting on a wall, of the first round World Cup match schedule at a shopping center in downtown Porto Alegre June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A man walks in front of a posting on a wall, of the first round World Cup match schedule at a shopping center in downtown Porto Alegre June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, July 07, 2014
A man walks in front of a posting on a wall, of the first round World Cup match schedule at a shopping center in downtown Porto Alegre June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
21 / 28
A piece of paper that reads "I ask for some help for my family, thank you", placed by a beggar on a table to beg, is seen in a barraca (an open air restaurant on a beach) in Fortaleza June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A piece of paper that reads "I ask for some help for my family, thank you", placed by a beggar on a table to beg, is seen in a barraca (an open air restaurant on a beach) in Fortaleza June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Monday, July 07, 2014
A piece of paper that reads "I ask for some help for my family, thank you", placed by a beggar on a table to beg, is seen in a barraca (an open air restaurant on a beach) in Fortaleza June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
22 / 28
People watch from outside as a dancer performs inside a bar in Porto Alegre June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People watch from outside as a dancer performs inside a bar in Porto Alegre June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, July 07, 2014
People watch from outside as a dancer performs inside a bar in Porto Alegre June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
23 / 28
A youth does a cartwheel on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A youth does a cartwheel on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, July 07, 2014
A youth does a cartwheel on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 28
An Argentine soccer fan wearing a Lionel Messi jersey and rosary beads sits at the airport while waiting for a connection flight from Belo Horizonte June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An Argentine soccer fan wearing a Lionel Messi jersey and rosary beads sits at the airport while waiting for a connection flight from Belo Horizonte June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, July 07, 2014
An Argentine soccer fan wearing a Lionel Messi jersey and rosary beads sits at the airport while waiting for a connection flight from Belo Horizonte June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
25 / 28
A tourist poses with policemen outside the Netherlands' national soccer team player hotel in Rio de Janeiro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A tourist poses with policemen outside the Netherlands' national soccer team player hotel in Rio de Janeiro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, July 07, 2014
A tourist poses with policemen outside the Netherlands' national soccer team player hotel in Rio de Janeiro July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
26 / 28
A FIFA official gives a thumbs-up as he passes by remote cameras before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Algeria and Russia at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A FIFA official gives a thumbs-up as he passes by remote cameras before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Algeria and Russia at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, July 07, 2014
A FIFA official gives a thumbs-up as he passes by remote cameras before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Algeria and Russia at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
27 / 28
Children walk after posing for a photo with Ivory Coast's national soccer team before their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Greece at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Children walk after posing for a photo with Ivory Coast's national soccer team before their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Greece at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Monday, July 07, 2014
Children walk after posing for a photo with Ivory Coast's national soccer team before their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match against Greece at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Game on at Wimbledon

Game on at Wimbledon

Next Slideshows

Game on at Wimbledon

Game on at Wimbledon

The giants of tennis come out to play on the grassy courts of the All England Club.

Jul 06 2014
Sad fans

Sad fans

When watching the World Cup gets tough.

Jul 01 2014
Belgium 2 - 1 USA

Belgium 2 - 1 USA

Belgium takes on the USA in round of 16 action.

Jul 01 2014
World Cup barber

World Cup barber

A barber in San Antonio cuts images of World Cup soccer players onto customer's heads.

Jul 01 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast