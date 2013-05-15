Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 15, 2013 | 12:25pm EDT

On the Southern border

<p>A U.S. Border Patrol agent from the Rio Grande Valley Sector searches for a group of illegal immigrants who crossed the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas March 28, 2013. Brooks County has become an epicentre for illegal immigrant deaths in Texas. In 2012, sheriff's deputies found 129 bodies there, six times the number recorded in 2010. Most of those who died succumbed to the punishing heat and rough terrain that comprise the ranch lands of south Texas. Many migrants spend a few days in a "stash house", such as the Casa del Migrante, in Reynosa, Mexico, and many are ignorant of the treacherous journey ahead. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A U.S. Border Patrol agent from the Rio Grande Valley Sector searches for a group of illegal immigrants who crossed the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas March 28, 2013. Brooks County has become an epicentre for illegal immigrant deaths in Texas. In...more

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A U.S. Border Patrol agent from the Rio Grande Valley Sector searches for a group of illegal immigrants who crossed the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas March 28, 2013. Brooks County has become an epicentre for illegal immigrant deaths in Texas. In 2012, sheriff's deputies found 129 bodies there, six times the number recorded in 2010. Most of those who died succumbed to the punishing heat and rough terrain that comprise the ranch lands of south Texas. Many migrants spend a few days in a "stash house", such as the Casa del Migrante, in Reynosa, Mexico, and many are ignorant of the treacherous journey ahead. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
1 / 25
<p>U.S. Border Patrol agents search for a group of 50 illegal immigrants, following a report from a rancher, near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

U.S. Border Patrol agents search for a group of 50 illegal immigrants, following a report from a rancher, near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

U.S. Border Patrol agents search for a group of 50 illegal immigrants, following a report from a rancher, near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 25
<p>The border fence is seen in Hidalgo, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

The border fence is seen in Hidalgo, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

The border fence is seen in Hidalgo, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 25
<p>U.S. Border Patrol agent Daniel Tirado from the Rio Grande Valley Sector looks out at the Rio Grande river in Hidalgo, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

U.S. Border Patrol agent Daniel Tirado from the Rio Grande Valley Sector looks out at the Rio Grande river in Hidalgo, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

U.S. Border Patrol agent Daniel Tirado from the Rio Grande Valley Sector looks out at the Rio Grande river in Hidalgo, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
4 / 25
<p>People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 25
<p>People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
6 / 25
<p>A group of illegal immigrants, who handed themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol, sit in a restaurant in Encino, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A group of illegal immigrants, who handed themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol, sit in a restaurant in Encino, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A group of illegal immigrants, who handed themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol, sit in a restaurant in Encino, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 25
<p>A man talks on a pay phone at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. Casa del Migrante provides housing, food, clothing and medical care to people who are planning to cross the border, and to those who have been deported from the United States. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A man talks on a pay phone at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. Casa del Migrante provides housing, food, clothing and medical care to people who are planning to cross the border, and to those who have been deported from the United States....more

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A man talks on a pay phone at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. Casa del Migrante provides housing, food, clothing and medical care to people who are planning to cross the border, and to those who have been deported from the United States. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
8 / 25
<p>A man receives a haircut at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A man receives a haircut at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A man receives a haircut at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 25
<p>Shoes dry at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Shoes dry at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Shoes dry at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 25
<p>People sit on a couch at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People sit on a couch at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

People sit on a couch at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
11 / 25
<p>A man sews his jeans at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A man sews his jeans at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A man sews his jeans at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
12 / 25
<p>A man is reflected in a mirror at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa, Mexico April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A man is reflected in a mirror at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa, Mexico April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A man is reflected in a mirror at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa, Mexico April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
13 / 25
<p>A man sits on a couch at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A man sits on a couch at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A man sits on a couch at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
14 / 25
<p>A man stands in a sleeping area at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A man stands in a sleeping area at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A man stands in a sleeping area at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
15 / 25
<p>A street sign is seen in the Southmost neighborhood in Brownsville, Texas March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A street sign is seen in the Southmost neighborhood in Brownsville, Texas March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A street sign is seen in the Southmost neighborhood in Brownsville, Texas March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
16 / 25
<p>A boy runs on the shore at the boundary between the United States and Mexico, where the Rio Grande river meets the Gulf of Mexico in Brownsville, Texas March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A boy runs on the shore at the boundary between the United States and Mexico, where the Rio Grande river meets the Gulf of Mexico in Brownsville, Texas March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A boy runs on the shore at the boundary between the United States and Mexico, where the Rio Grande river meets the Gulf of Mexico in Brownsville, Texas March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
17 / 25
<p>A sign is seen at the Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A sign is seen at the Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A sign is seen at the Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
18 / 25
<p>A car filled with bales of marijuana is seen at a police station in La Grulla, Texas March 28, 2013. When police tried to pull the car over, the driver led officers on a high speed pursuit, driving the car into the Rio Grande river. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled back across the river and into Mexico. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A car filled with bales of marijuana is seen at a police station in La Grulla, Texas March 28, 2013. When police tried to pull the car over, the driver led officers on a high speed pursuit, driving the car into the Rio Grande river. The driver...more

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A car filled with bales of marijuana is seen at a police station in La Grulla, Texas March 28, 2013. When police tried to pull the car over, the driver led officers on a high speed pursuit, driving the car into the Rio Grande river. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled back across the river and into Mexico. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
19 / 25
<p>A U.S. Border Patrol agent checks cars at the Falfurrias checkpoint, near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. Located about 70 miles (113 km) north of the border, 5,000-7,000 cars pass through the checkpoint on a normal day, and 12,000 on holidays. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A U.S. Border Patrol agent checks cars at the Falfurrias checkpoint, near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. Located about 70 miles (113 km) north of the border, 5,000-7,000 cars pass through the checkpoint on a normal day, and 12,000 on holidays. ...more

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A U.S. Border Patrol agent checks cars at the Falfurrias checkpoint, near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. Located about 70 miles (113 km) north of the border, 5,000-7,000 cars pass through the checkpoint on a normal day, and 12,000 on holidays. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
20 / 25
<p>A sign is seen on the gate of a ranch in Falfurrias, Texas April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A sign is seen on the gate of a ranch in Falfurrias, Texas April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A sign is seen on the gate of a ranch in Falfurrias, Texas April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
21 / 25
<p>A sign is seen in Granjeno, Texas April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A sign is seen in Granjeno, Texas April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A sign is seen in Granjeno, Texas April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
22 / 25
<p>A memorial is seen in the desert near Falfurrias, Texas April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A memorial is seen in the desert near Falfurrias, Texas April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A memorial is seen in the desert near Falfurrias, Texas April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
23 / 25
<p>The unidentified graves of people whose remains were found in the desert are seen in Falfurrias, Texas April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

The unidentified graves of people whose remains were found in the desert are seen in Falfurrias, Texas April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

The unidentified graves of people whose remains were found in the desert are seen in Falfurrias, Texas April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
24 / 25
<p>The unidentified grave of a person whose remains were found in the desert is seen in Falfurrias, Texas April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

The unidentified grave of a person whose remains were found in the desert is seen in Falfurrias, Texas April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

The unidentified grave of a person whose remains were found in the desert is seen in Falfurrias, Texas April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Roller coaster in the sea

Roller coaster in the sea

Next Slideshows

Roller coaster in the sea

Roller coaster in the sea

One of the more iconic reminders of Sandy is no more.

May 14 2013
Carrier drone launches

Carrier drone launches

The U.S. Navy made aviation history by launching an unmanned jet off an aircraft carrier for the first time, taking an important step toward expanded use of...

May 14 2013
Clashes in Paris

Clashes in Paris

Soccer fans clash with riot police in Paris.

May 13 2013
Dry spell in Australia

Dry spell in Australia

A third of the state of Queensland is in a state of drought.

May 13 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast