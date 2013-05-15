On the Southern border
A U.S. Border Patrol agent from the Rio Grande Valley Sector searches for a group of illegal immigrants who crossed the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas March 28, 2013. Brooks County has become an epicentre for illegal immigrant deaths in Texas. In...more
A U.S. Border Patrol agent from the Rio Grande Valley Sector searches for a group of illegal immigrants who crossed the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas March 28, 2013. Brooks County has become an epicentre for illegal immigrant deaths in Texas. In 2012, sheriff's deputies found 129 bodies there, six times the number recorded in 2010. Most of those who died succumbed to the punishing heat and rough terrain that comprise the ranch lands of south Texas. Many migrants spend a few days in a "stash house", such as the Casa del Migrante, in Reynosa, Mexico, and many are ignorant of the treacherous journey ahead. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
U.S. Border Patrol agents search for a group of 50 illegal immigrants, following a report from a rancher, near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The border fence is seen in Hidalgo, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
U.S. Border Patrol agent Daniel Tirado from the Rio Grande Valley Sector looks out at the Rio Grande river in Hidalgo, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A group of illegal immigrants, who handed themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol, sit in a restaurant in Encino, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man talks on a pay phone at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. Casa del Migrante provides housing, food, clothing and medical care to people who are planning to cross the border, and to those who have been deported from the United States....more
A man receives a haircut at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Shoes dry at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People sit on a couch at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man sews his jeans at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man is reflected in a mirror at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa, Mexico April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man sits on a couch at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man stands in a sleeping area at Casa del Migrante in Reynosa April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A street sign is seen in the Southmost neighborhood in Brownsville, Texas March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A boy runs on the shore at the boundary between the United States and Mexico, where the Rio Grande river meets the Gulf of Mexico in Brownsville, Texas March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A sign is seen at the Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A car filled with bales of marijuana is seen at a police station in La Grulla, Texas March 28, 2013. When police tried to pull the car over, the driver led officers on a high speed pursuit, driving the car into the Rio Grande river. The driver...more
A U.S. Border Patrol agent checks cars at the Falfurrias checkpoint, near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. Located about 70 miles (113 km) north of the border, 5,000-7,000 cars pass through the checkpoint on a normal day, and 12,000 on holidays. ...more
A sign is seen on the gate of a ranch in Falfurrias, Texas April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A sign is seen in Granjeno, Texas April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A memorial is seen in the desert near Falfurrias, Texas April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The unidentified graves of people whose remains were found in the desert are seen in Falfurrias, Texas April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The unidentified grave of a person whose remains were found in the desert is seen in Falfurrias, Texas April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
