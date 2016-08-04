Edition:
On the trail with Trump

Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
People stand during the national anthem before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Donald Trump speaks to a youth following a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A supporter holds up a sign before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Donald Trump walks onstage at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A veteran watches as Trump speaks to the Veterans of Foreign Wars conference at a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Supporters are seen before Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A youth prays during the invocation before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Secret Service agents line up to get off a Trump charter plane before a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Supporters are seen before Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Supporters are seen before Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
