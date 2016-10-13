Edition:
On the trail with Trump

Donald Trump holds up signs at the end of a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A man holds a sign as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Kevin Lake of Jefferson, Iowa wears a wall outfit in honor of Donald Trump's pledge to build a wall along the Mexico border during a campaign event with Mike Pence at the Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump wear costumes at a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump listens to Trump speak at a campaign rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump bow their heads in prayer at a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump dance at a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump look on as he speaks at a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A Donald Trump supporter heckles Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Al Gore as they talk about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Steve Durand of Ocala, Florida, holds his daughter Amelia as they attend a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Ocala. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump looks on at a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer at a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a sign as he watches Trump's motorcade pass on the way to a campaign rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump look on at a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump dance at a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer at a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
