Pictures | Tue May 5, 2015

On the UK campaign trail

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrat Party leader Nick Clegg drops a ball as he plays a game of mini tennis with local children during a campaign event in Solihull, Britain, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrat Party leader Nick Clegg drops a ball as he plays a game of mini tennis with local children during a campaign event in Solihull, Britain, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrat Party leader Nick Clegg drops a ball as he plays a game of mini tennis with local children during a campaign event in Solihull, Britain, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne works on a component during a visit to a generator manufacturer in Leeds, Britain, May 5, 2015. Britain will go to the polls in a national election on May 7. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne works on a component during a visit to a generator manufacturer in Leeds, Britain, May 5, 2015. Britain will go to the polls in a national election on May 7. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne works on a component during a visit to a generator manufacturer in Leeds, Britain, May 5, 2015. Britain will go to the polls in a national election on May 7. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Nicola Sturgeon (R), leader of the Scottish National Party, sits at a table during an election visit to the ABC Nursery in Livingston, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon (R), leader of the Scottish National Party, sits at a table during an election visit to the ABC Nursery in Livingston, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Nicola Sturgeon (R), leader of the Scottish National Party, sits at a table during an election visit to the ABC Nursery in Livingston, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne holds a virtual camera during a visit to the set of the video game Squadron 42 being filmed at the Imaginarium at Ealing Studios in west London, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne holds a virtual camera during a visit to the set of the video game Squadron 42 being filmed at the Imaginarium at Ealing Studios in west London, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne holds a virtual camera during a visit to the set of the video game Squadron 42 being filmed at the Imaginarium at Ealing Studios in west London, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph outside Nardini's ice cream parlour and cafe, Largs, Scotland, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph outside Nardini's ice cream parlour and cafe, Largs, Scotland, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph outside Nardini's ice cream parlour and cafe, Largs, Scotland, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Prime Minister David Cameron joins local supporters in a 'selfie' photograph in Norton Sub Hamdon near Yeovil, south west England, Britain, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Prime Minister David Cameron joins local supporters in a 'selfie' photograph in Norton Sub Hamdon near Yeovil, south west England, Britain, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Prime Minister David Cameron joins local supporters in a 'selfie' photograph in Norton Sub Hamdon near Yeovil, south west England, Britain, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, visits Jump Gymnastics community club during a campaign event in Cumbernauld, Scotland, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, visits Jump Gymnastics community club during a campaign event in Cumbernauld, Scotland, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, visits Jump Gymnastics community club during a campaign event in Cumbernauld, Scotland, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Nicola Sturgeon poses with local candidate Michelle Thomson during a campaign visit in South Queensferry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon poses with local candidate Michelle Thomson during a campaign visit in South Queensferry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Nicola Sturgeon poses with local candidate Michelle Thomson during a campaign visit in South Queensferry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
David Cameron laughs during his election visit to the Secret Garden Cafe in Cheadle, near Manchester, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

David Cameron laughs during his election visit to the Secret Garden Cafe in Cheadle, near Manchester, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
David Cameron laughs during his election visit to the Secret Garden Cafe in Cheadle, near Manchester, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
Labour Party leader Ed Miliband is seen through the viewfinder of a television camera as he speaks to supporters at Memorial Hall in Barry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Labour Party leader Ed Miliband is seen through the viewfinder of a television camera as he speaks to supporters at Memorial Hall in Barry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Labour Party leader Ed Miliband is seen through the viewfinder of a television camera as he speaks to supporters at Memorial Hall in Barry, Britain April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
David Cameron displays a memo written by ex-Labour minister Liam Byrne sent to the Chief Secretary of the Treasury from 2010 reading "I'm afraid there is no money" whilst campaigning in Norton Sub Hamdon near Yeovil, south west England, Britain, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

David Cameron displays a memo written by ex-Labour minister Liam Byrne sent to the Chief Secretary of the Treasury from 2010 reading "I'm afraid there is no money" whilst campaigning in Norton Sub Hamdon near Yeovil, south west England, Britain, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
David Cameron displays a memo written by ex-Labour minister Liam Byrne sent to the Chief Secretary of the Treasury from 2010 reading "I'm afraid there is no money" whilst campaigning in Norton Sub Hamdon near Yeovil, south west England, Britain, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Conservative Party activist holds a face mask of Nicola Sturgeon upside down during a stunt outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London, Britain, May 1, 2015. The Conservative Party activists were attempting to link a vote for the SNP with support for the opposition Labour Party. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A Conservative Party activist holds a face mask of Nicola Sturgeon upside down during a stunt outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London, Britain, May 1, 2015. The Conservative Party activists were attempting to link a vote for the SNP with support for the opposition Labour Party. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A Conservative Party activist holds a face mask of Nicola Sturgeon upside down during a stunt outside the Houses of Parliament, in central London, Britain, May 1, 2015. The Conservative Party activists were attempting to link a vote for the SNP with support for the opposition Labour Party. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
David Cameron speaks during a campaign visit in Frinton-on-Sea, Britain April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

David Cameron speaks during a campaign visit in Frinton-on-Sea, Britain April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
David Cameron speaks during a campaign visit in Frinton-on-Sea, Britain April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage holds a flag bearing a St George's Cross as he enjoys a pint of beer during a visit to mark St George's day at the Northwood Club in Ramsgate, southern England, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage holds a flag bearing a St George's Cross as he enjoys a pint of beer during a visit to mark St George's day at the Northwood Club in Ramsgate, southern England, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage holds a flag bearing a St George's Cross as he enjoys a pint of beer during a visit to mark St George's day at the Northwood Club in Ramsgate, southern England, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph on a carousel at a theme park in Motherwell, central Scotland, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph on a carousel at a theme park in Motherwell, central Scotland, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph on a carousel at a theme park in Motherwell, central Scotland, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ed Miliband waves next to his wife after delivering an election speech to supporters at the Royal Horticultural Halls in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Ed Miliband waves next to his wife after delivering an election speech to supporters at the Royal Horticultural Halls in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Ed Miliband waves next to his wife after delivering an election speech to supporters at the Royal Horticultural Halls in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
David Cameron (R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) react as they join a hand-printing session with children at the Advantage children's daycare nursery in Surbiton in southwest London, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

David Cameron (R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) react as they join a hand-printing session with children at the Advantage children's daycare nursery in Surbiton in southwest London, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
David Cameron (R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) react as they join a hand-printing session with children at the Advantage children's daycare nursery in Surbiton in southwest London, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Campaign placards are placed on seats, ahead of a speech by Ed Miliband on health, at a campaign event in Leeds, northern England, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Campaign placards are placed on seats, ahead of a speech by Ed Miliband on health, at a campaign event in Leeds, northern England, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Campaign placards are placed on seats, ahead of a speech by Ed Miliband on health, at a campaign event in Leeds, northern England, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rail workers listen, with an autocue screen seen behind, as David Cameron delivers a speech during a campaign stop at Arriva TrainCare in Crewe in northern England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Rail workers listen, with an autocue screen seen behind, as David Cameron delivers a speech during a campaign stop at Arriva TrainCare in Crewe in northern England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Rail workers listen, with an autocue screen seen behind, as David Cameron delivers a speech during a campaign stop at Arriva TrainCare in Crewe in northern England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Cameron delivers a speech to party activists at Warrington Town Football Club in northern England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

David Cameron delivers a speech to party activists at Warrington Town Football Club in northern England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
David Cameron delivers a speech to party activists at Warrington Town Football Club in northern England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A youth shouts at Nigel Farage as he visits Rochester during a campaign event, southeast England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A youth shouts at Nigel Farage as he visits Rochester during a campaign event, southeast England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A youth shouts at Nigel Farage as he visits Rochester during a campaign event, southeast England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
David Cameron arrives at the launch of the Scottish Conservative manifesto at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, April 16 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

David Cameron arrives at the launch of the Scottish Conservative manifesto at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, April 16 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
David Cameron arrives at the launch of the Scottish Conservative manifesto at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, April 16 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Scottish Labour Party leader Jim Murphy campaigns at the Little Treasures Nursery in Cumbernauld, Glasgow, Scotland, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scottish Labour Party leader Jim Murphy campaigns at the Little Treasures Nursery in Cumbernauld, Glasgow, Scotland, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Scottish Labour Party leader Jim Murphy campaigns at the Little Treasures Nursery in Cumbernauld, Glasgow, Scotland, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Nicola Sturgeon holds a baby during campaigning in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Nicola Sturgeon holds a baby during campaigning in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Nicola Sturgeon holds a baby during campaigning in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Liberal Democrat Party leader Nick Clegg and a group of children show off their hands covered with green modelling dough at a day nursery in Poole, Britain April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Liberal Democrat Party leader Nick Clegg and a group of children show off their hands covered with green modelling dough at a day nursery in Poole, Britain April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Liberal Democrat Party leader Nick Clegg and a group of children show off their hands covered with green modelling dough at a day nursery in Poole, Britain April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
David Cameron and his wife Samantha take part Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan procession at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool

David Cameron and his wife Samantha take part Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan procession at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
David Cameron and his wife Samantha take part Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan procession at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool
Nigel Farage chats to a supporter during campaigning in Clacton, Essex, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Nigel Farage chats to a supporter during campaigning in Clacton, Essex, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Nigel Farage chats to a supporter during campaigning in Clacton, Essex, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
David Cameron and his wife Samantha talks to first-time home-buyers Robert Arron (2nd R) and Kelly Jeffers (R) with their son Finlay during a general election campaign visit to a housing development in Chorley, northwest England April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

David Cameron and his wife Samantha talks to first-time home-buyers Robert Arron (2nd R) and Kelly Jeffers (R) with their son Finlay during a general election campaign visit to a housing development in Chorley, northwest England April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
David Cameron and his wife Samantha talks to first-time home-buyers Robert Arron (2nd R) and Kelly Jeffers (R) with their son Finlay during a general election campaign visit to a housing development in Chorley, northwest England April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon throws a ball for Patrick McVey and Kara Morris during a campaign stop at Loanhead After School Club and Community Nursery in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon throws a ball for Patrick McVey and Kara Morris during a campaign stop at Loanhead After School Club and Community Nursery in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon throws a ball for Patrick McVey and Kara Morris during a campaign stop at Loanhead After School Club and Community Nursery in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Ed Miliband walks through a crowd gathered for at a campaign event in Warwick, central England April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Ed Miliband walks through a crowd gathered for at a campaign event in Warwick, central England April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Ed Miliband walks through a crowd gathered for at a campaign event in Warwick, central England April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
UKIP supporters stand near a children's toy car with a poster protesting against the HS2 rail project on Sunnyhill Farm in Martson, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

UKIP supporters stand near a children's toy car with a poster protesting against the HS2 rail project on Sunnyhill Farm in Martson, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
UKIP supporters stand near a children's toy car with a poster protesting against the HS2 rail project on Sunnyhill Farm in Martson, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
David Cameron tastes some stout with his wife Samantha during a visit to Brains Brewery in Cardiff, Wales, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

David Cameron tastes some stout with his wife Samantha during a visit to Brains Brewery in Cardiff, Wales, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
David Cameron tastes some stout with his wife Samantha during a visit to Brains Brewery in Cardiff, Wales, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
A chicken walks past a car decorated in the colours of the United Kingdom Independence Party on Sunnyhill Farm in Martson, central England, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A chicken walks past a car decorated in the colours of the United Kingdom Independence Party on Sunnyhill Farm in Martson, central England, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A chicken walks past a car decorated in the colours of the United Kingdom Independence Party on Sunnyhill Farm in Martson, central England, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Nigel Farage leaves an election campaign event in Carrick, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Nigel Farage leaves an election campaign event in Carrick, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Nigel Farage leaves an election campaign event in Carrick, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
David Cameron eats lunch with Lilli Docherty and her daughter Dakota in the garden with people who have benefited from tax and pension changes that came into force today, near Poole, southwest England, Monday, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

David Cameron eats lunch with Lilli Docherty and her daughter Dakota in the garden with people who have benefited from tax and pension changes that came into force today, near Poole, southwest England, Monday, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
David Cameron eats lunch with Lilli Docherty and her daughter Dakota in the garden with people who have benefited from tax and pension changes that came into force today, near Poole, southwest England, Monday, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Ed Balls leaves after making an election campaign speech at the Hilton Hotel in Leeds, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Ed Balls leaves after making an election campaign speech at the Hilton Hotel in Leeds, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Ed Balls leaves after making an election campaign speech at the Hilton Hotel in Leeds, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
David Cameron feeds an orphaned lamb during a visit to Dean Lane Farm near Chadlington, southern England April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

David Cameron feeds an orphaned lamb during a visit to Dean Lane Farm near Chadlington, southern England April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
David Cameron feeds an orphaned lamb during a visit to Dean Lane Farm near Chadlington, southern England April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
A young Labour supporter wears a campaign t-shirt at an election campaign event in Warrington, northwest England, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A young Labour supporter wears a campaign t-shirt at an election campaign event in Warrington, northwest England, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
A young Labour supporter wears a campaign t-shirt at an election campaign event in Warrington, northwest England, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Painted blue, yellow and red front doors - the colours of the current three main political parties in the UK, Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Labour respectively - are seen in Isleworth, west London, Britain, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Painted blue, yellow and red front doors - the colours of the current three main political parties in the UK, Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Labour respectively - are seen in Isleworth, west London, Britain, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Painted blue, yellow and red front doors - the colours of the current three main political parties in the UK, Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Labour respectively - are seen in Isleworth, west London, Britain, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Cameron talks with pupils during a general election campaign visit to the Kings Leadership Academy in Warrington, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

David Cameron talks with pupils during a general election campaign visit to the Kings Leadership Academy in Warrington, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
David Cameron talks with pupils during a general election campaign visit to the Kings Leadership Academy in Warrington, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
