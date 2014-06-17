Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 17, 2014 | 3:25pm EDT

On the World Cup sidelines

A boy plays soccer in a park in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A boy plays soccer in a park in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A boy plays soccer in a park in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 30
A woman walks on the beach as the sun sets between buildings in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRAZIL)

A woman walks on the beach as the sun sets between buildings in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRAZIL)

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A woman walks on the beach as the sun sets between buildings in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRAZIL)
Close
2 / 30
A man takes a nap over a soccer ball at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRAZIL)

A man takes a nap over a soccer ball at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRAZIL)

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A man takes a nap over a soccer ball at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRAZIL)
Close
3 / 30
A floor cover depicting a soccer pitch is seen in an elevator in a hotel in Curitiba city June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A floor cover depicting a soccer pitch is seen in an elevator in a hotel in Curitiba city June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A floor cover depicting a soccer pitch is seen in an elevator in a hotel in Curitiba city June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
4 / 30
A woman sells hats on the beach in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman sells hats on the beach in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A woman sells hats on the beach in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 30
Apartments light up the Atlantic Ocean as night descends on the iconic Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Apartments light up the Atlantic Ocean as night descends on the iconic Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Apartments light up the Atlantic Ocean as night descends on the iconic Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 30
Workers stand on a scaffolding outside Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tont Gentile

Workers stand on a scaffolding outside Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tont Gentile

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Workers stand on a scaffolding outside Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tont Gentile
Close
7 / 30
A man stands beside a cart full of empty beer and soda cans on a street in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A man stands beside a cart full of empty beer and soda cans on a street in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A man stands beside a cart full of empty beer and soda cans on a street in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 30
Mexican soccer fans gather on the streets in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mexican soccer fans gather on the streets in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Mexican soccer fans gather on the streets in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 30
A couple looks at city lights in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A couple looks at city lights in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A couple looks at city lights in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 30
A girl plays table football at a shopping mall in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A girl plays table football at a shopping mall in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A girl plays table football at a shopping mall in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
11 / 30
People walk down a dark street in downtown Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People walk down a dark street in downtown Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
People walk down a dark street in downtown Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 30
Cars drive on a street in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Cars drive on a street in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Cars drive on a street in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 30
People charge their electronic devices as they wait for their delayed flights at Alfonso Pena airport in Curitiba city, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People charge their electronic devices as they wait for their delayed flights at Alfonso Pena airport in Curitiba city, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
People charge their electronic devices as they wait for their delayed flights at Alfonso Pena airport in Curitiba city, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 30
People play soccer on the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People play soccer on the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
People play soccer on the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 30
Passengers relax as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Iran and Nigeria, at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Passengers relax as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Iran and Nigeria, at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Passengers relax as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Iran and Nigeria, at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
16 / 30
Locals dance to music outside a restaurant during the 2014 World Cup in Manaus June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Locals dance to music outside a restaurant during the 2014 World Cup in Manaus June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Locals dance to music outside a restaurant during the 2014 World Cup in Manaus June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
17 / 30
A statue is wrapped in a Brazilian flag at a hotel in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A statue is wrapped in a Brazilian flag at a hotel in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A statue is wrapped in a Brazilian flag at a hotel in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 30
Vitor Haas concentrates as he sits on a rope before tightrope walking near the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Vitor Haas concentrates as he sits on a rope before tightrope walking near the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Vitor Haas concentrates as he sits on a rope before tightrope walking near the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
19 / 30
An aerial view of Sao Paulo is seen from the window of a plane June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An aerial view of Sao Paulo is seen from the window of a plane June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
An aerial view of Sao Paulo is seen from the window of a plane June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
20 / 30
A vendor pulls his cart of goods along the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A vendor pulls his cart of goods along the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A vendor pulls his cart of goods along the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
21 / 30
A vendor prepares meat skewers at a street market in Belo Horizonte June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A vendor prepares meat skewers at a street market in Belo Horizonte June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A vendor prepares meat skewers at a street market in Belo Horizonte June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
22 / 30
A child covered with Argentina's soccer jersey lies outside Maracana stadium ahead of the 2014 World Cup match between Argentina and Bosnia Herzegovina in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A child covered with Argentina's soccer jersey lies outside Maracana stadium ahead of the 2014 World Cup match between Argentina and Bosnia Herzegovina in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A child covered with Argentina's soccer jersey lies outside Maracana stadium ahead of the 2014 World Cup match between Argentina and Bosnia Herzegovina in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
23 / 30
A view of the long walk for the press to gain access to Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A view of the long walk for the press to gain access to Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A view of the long walk for the press to gain access to Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
24 / 30
Police officers and horses avoid rain before Mexico's national soccer team's training session at the Maria Lamas Farache-Frasqueirao stadium in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Police officers and horses avoid rain before Mexico's national soccer team's training session at the Maria Lamas Farache-Frasqueirao stadium in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Police officers and horses avoid rain before Mexico's national soccer team's training session at the Maria Lamas Farache-Frasqueirao stadium in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
25 / 30
A fisherman casts his net on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A fisherman casts his net on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A fisherman casts his net on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
26 / 30
A woman sells newspapers on the street in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A woman sells newspapers on the street in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A woman sells newspapers on the street in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
27 / 30
A man raises the flags of Brazil and the state of Pernambuco on the beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man raises the flags of Brazil and the state of Pernambuco on the beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A man raises the flags of Brazil and the state of Pernambuco on the beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
28 / 30
A woman walks in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A woman walks in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A woman walks in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
29 / 30
People play soccer at the Praia do Futuro beach in Fortaleza June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

People play soccer at the Praia do Futuro beach in Fortaleza June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
People play soccer at the Praia do Futuro beach in Fortaleza June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Being Rob Ford

Being Rob Ford

Next Slideshows

Being Rob Ford

Being Rob Ford

Actors audition to play the crack-smoking mayor of Toronto in a new musical.

Jun 17 2014
Seized at JFK

Seized at JFK

Contraband seized at JFK Airport in New York.

Jun 16 2014
Friday the 13th motorcycle rally

Friday the 13th motorcycle rally

Thousands of motorcyclists converge on Port Dover, Canada for the Friday the 13th biker gathering.

Jun 13 2014
Gay pride in Tel Aviv

Gay pride in Tel Aviv

Thousands of people take part in the festivities in Tel Aviv, a Mediterranean hotspot for gay tourism.

Jun 13 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast