Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 12, 2017 | 7:15pm EDT

On Thoreau's Walden Pond

A woman swims in Walden Pond on what would have been the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," in Concord, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman swims in Walden Pond on what would have been the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," in Concord, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A woman swims in Walden Pond on what would have been the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," in Concord, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 9
A man writes on his laptop computer in the woods around Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man writes on his laptop computer in the woods around Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A man writes on his laptop computer in the woods around Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 9
A statue of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," stands near Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A statue of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," stands near Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A statue of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," stands near Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 9
A woman pauses at the site of the cabin of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman pauses at the site of the cabin of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A woman pauses at the site of the cabin of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 9
Two women walk along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Two women walk along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Two women walk along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 9
A rock with a quote from "Walden" is stacked at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A rock with a quote from "Walden" is stacked at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A rock with a quote from "Walden" is stacked at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 9
People sit on a beach on the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People sit on a beach on the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
People sit on a beach on the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 9
A quote from "Walden" stands at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A quote from "Walden" stands at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A quote from "Walden" stands at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 9
A man walks along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man walks along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A man walks along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

Next Slideshows

Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than...

3:35pm EDT
Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and...

1:00pm EDT
Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Lighthouse keepers keep the lights on and passing ships safe on Portugal's isolated Berlenga islands.

Jul 11 2017
Brazil's battle of the kites

Brazil's battle of the kites

Youth in a Rio de Janeiro slum stage kite battles, attempting to cut the lines of other players using a mixture of glue and glass on their reels.

Jul 10 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds.

Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than twice as much mass as all the other planets combined.

Testing THAAD

Testing THAAD

A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and buried on a hillside.

MLB All-Star Game

MLB All-Star Game

Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor fight.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast