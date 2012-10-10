Edition:
On trend: Canary yellow

<p>Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt poses at Variety's 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, California October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Julianne Moore of the television movie "Game Change" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2 : The Mysterious Land" in Los Angeles, California February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Actress Paula Patton arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Angelina Jolie arrives for the world premiere of U.S. director Steven Soderbergh's film "Ocean's 13" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Singer Solange Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the Fox after party after the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Eva Mendes arrives for the launch party of Frank Miller's adaptation of the comic series "The Spirit" in London December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird </p>

<p>Actress Ashley Hinshaw arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's "A Night of Firsts" in celebration of the 2012 Golden Globe Award Season and the introduction of Miss Golden Globe in West Hollywood, California December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Television personality and model Heidi Klum arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Actress Sarah Scott arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Actress Elizabeth Banks poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of "The Hunger Games" at the O2 Arena in London March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Actress Shay Mitchell of Canada arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's 'Good Morning America' in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

