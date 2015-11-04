On Turkey's shores
Refugees walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios as they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees gather at a beach to try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees wearing life jackets prepare to board a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees aboard a dinghy shout 'God is great' as they start their journey to the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A refugee woman holds a baby on a beach as the others try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A refugee carries a child to a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A refugee woman holds a baby wrapped in a plastic bag as she waits to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme,Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees stand on top of a hill as the others try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Next Slideshows
Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels
A network of Palestinian tunnels running under Rafah is flooded by Egypt to sever what it says is a weapons smuggling route out of Gaza for Islamist insurgents...
Donald Trump's new book
Donald Trump signs copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan.
Taiwan on China's shores
The rustic Kinmen islands, closer in distance to China than Taiwan, lie in a bay across from the high-rises of booming Xiamen, China.
America's religions
As polls shows Americans are becoming less religious, a look at the many different religions followed across the nation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.