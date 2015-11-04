Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 4, 2015 | 11:25am EST

On Turkey's shores

Refugees walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios as they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios as they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios as they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 18
Refugees gather at a beach to try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees gather at a beach to try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees gather at a beach to try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
2 / 18
Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
3 / 18
Refugees get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 18
Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 18
Refugees wearing life jackets prepare to board a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees wearing life jackets prepare to board a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees wearing life jackets prepare to board a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
6 / 18
Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
7 / 18
Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 18
Refugees aboard a dinghy shout 'God is great' as they start their journey to the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees aboard a dinghy shout 'God is great' as they start their journey to the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees aboard a dinghy shout 'God is great' as they start their journey to the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
9 / 18
A refugee woman holds a baby on a beach as the others try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A refugee woman holds a baby on a beach as the others try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A refugee woman holds a baby on a beach as the others try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 18
A refugee carries a child to a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A refugee carries a child to a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A refugee carries a child to a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 18
Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 18
A refugee woman holds a baby wrapped in a plastic bag as she waits to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A refugee woman holds a baby wrapped in a plastic bag as she waits to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A refugee woman holds a baby wrapped in a plastic bag as she waits to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
13 / 18
Refugees get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
14 / 18
Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
15 / 18
Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme,Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme,Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme,Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
16 / 18
Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
17 / 18
Refugees stand on top of a hill as the others try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees stand on top of a hill as the others try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees stand on top of a hill as the others try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

Next Slideshows

Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

A network of Palestinian tunnels running under Rafah is flooded by Egypt to sever what it says is a weapons smuggling route out of Gaza for Islamist insurgents...

Nov 04 2015
Donald Trump's new book

Donald Trump's new book

Donald Trump signs copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan.

Nov 03 2015
Taiwan on China's shores

Taiwan on China's shores

The rustic Kinmen islands, closer in distance to China than Taiwan, lie in a bay across from the high-rises of booming Xiamen, China.

Nov 03 2015
America's religions

America's religions

As polls shows Americans are becoming less religious, a look at the many different religions followed across the nation.

Nov 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast