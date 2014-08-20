Edition:
On vacation

U.S. President Barack Obama cycles with his daughter Malia during their family vacation at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha, visit a seafood market in Cascais, during a holiday in Portugal August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Leong/Pool

Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District, Russia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer walk during their Easter holiday at the southern Italian island of Ischia April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

U.S. President Barack Obama putts alongside first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha during a round of putt putt golf at Pirate's Island Golf in Panama City Beach, Florida August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters a swimming pool of the Aphrodite thermal baths at the southern Italian island of Ischia March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia (2nd L) walk with friends during their visit to Sea Life Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha take a drink by a beach during their holiday on the Spanish Balearic island of Ibiza May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer walk on a beach during their Easter holiday at the southern Italian island of Ischia April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia (2nd L) eat "shave ice" with family friends outside of Island Snow while they are on Christmas vacation in Kailua, Hawaii December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha sit with tourists as they stop for a drink by a beach during their holiday on the Spanish Canary island of Lanzarote April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Pool

U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha take a tour of St Andrews Bay aboard the boat "Bay Point Lady" near Panama City Beach, Florida, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk along a trail with their daughters Sasha (L) and Malia on Cadillac Mountain in Bar Harbor, Maine, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

