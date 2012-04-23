One month: Feisal Omar
Somali police officer (R) arrests a suspected rebel member (L) of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 23, 2012. Lido beach was a famous attraction before Somalia tumbled...more
Somali police officer (R) arrests a suspected rebel member (L) of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 23, 2012. Lido beach was a famous attraction before Somalia tumbled into chaos in 1991 with the ousting of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre. In the last few years, the beach was a frontline for the Islamist al Shabaab militants, who later withdrew from most parts of Mogadishu around August 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Children swim at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Mourners bury the remains of a man killed during mortar shelling in Hawlwadag Refugee camp near Somalia's presidential palace, in southern Mogadishu, March 26, 2012. At least two people were killed and 8 others wounded after mortar rounds fired by...more
Mourners bury the remains of a man killed during mortar shelling in Hawlwadag Refugee camp near Somalia's presidential palace, in southern Mogadishu, March 26, 2012. At least two people were killed and 8 others wounded after mortar rounds fired by Somalia's al Shabaab rebels towards the presidential palace landed on a nearby camp for the internally displaced, witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Displaced people recover inside a hospital ward after they were injured following mortar shelling in Hawlwadag Refugee camp near the Somalia's presidential palace, in southern Mogadishu, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A fisherman carries fish from the shores of the Indian ocean as he walks past a war-ravaged street in Hamarweyne district, Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
British suspect Cleve Everton Dennis talks to journalists outside a police station at the Aden Abdulle International Airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 28, 2012. Dennis was arrested in the Somali capital for suspected links to the Islamist...more
British suspect Cleve Everton Dennis talks to journalists outside a police station at the Aden Abdulle International Airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 28, 2012. Dennis was arrested in the Somali capital for suspected links to the Islamist rebel group al Shabaab, the African Union's force and police said. He was apprehended at the Mogadishu airport before heading to Kismayu, a southern port city held by al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-aligned group battling Somalia's transitional federal government and the AU's troops. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
African Union soldiers fire artillery in front-line position during fighting in the district of Daynile, south of capital Mogadishu March 30, 2012. Somalia's al Qaeda-linked militants clashed with African Union and Somali government troops, who are...more
African Union soldiers fire artillery in front-line position during fighting in the district of Daynile, south of capital Mogadishu March 30, 2012. Somalia's al Qaeda-linked militants clashed with African Union and Somali government troops, who are struggling to extend their control to territory beyond the capital where the Islamist rebels are still able to fire mortar barrages. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali families flee from Elasha Bihaya after Somali government soldiers moved in to prepare for attacks against the militant group al-Shabaab, south of the capital Mogadishu, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
African Union prepare sand bags during fighting against al Shabaab militants in the district of Daynile, south of capital Mogadishu March 30, 2012. Somalia's al Qaeda-linked militants clashed with African Union and Somali government troops, who are...more
African Union prepare sand bags during fighting against al Shabaab militants in the district of Daynile, south of capital Mogadishu March 30, 2012. Somalia's al Qaeda-linked militants clashed with African Union and Somali government troops, who are struggling to extend their control to territory beyond the capital where the Islamist rebels are still able to fire mortar barrages. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Soldiers stand guard outside the national theatre during a visit by Somalia's President Sheik Sharif Ahmed (not pictured) in the capital Mogadishu April 5, 2012. Al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the blast that killed the heads of...more
Soldiers stand guard outside the national theatre during a visit by Somalia's President Sheik Sharif Ahmed (not pictured) in the capital Mogadishu April 5, 2012. Al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the blast that killed the heads of Somalia's soccer federation and Olympic committee in yet another stark reminder of the fragile security in the capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Policemen carry the body of a man killed during an explosion at the national theatre in Mogadishu April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
The body of the chairman of the Somali football federation Said Mugabe is seen on his chair after an explosion at the national theatre in Mogadishu April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A boy practises fixing a car engine at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A teenager welds metals at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Fishermen evacuate their boat from the Indian Ocean following a tsunami warning in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 11, 2012. The powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake and a series of strong aftershocks struck off Indonesia, sending people scurrying...more
Fishermen evacuate their boat from the Indian Ocean following a tsunami warning in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 11, 2012. The powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake and a series of strong aftershocks struck off Indonesia, sending people scurrying from buildings as far away as southern India, but there seemed little risk of a disastrous tsunami as in 2004. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People swim from the Indian Ocean after evacuation orders following a tsunami warning in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Soldiers stand along the Indian Ocean coastline following a tsunami warning in Somalia's capital Mogadishu April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced couple Omar Abdulaahi and his wife Nuurto Suleeman dance during their wedding ceremony at the Rajo camp in Mogadishu's Hodan district April 13, 2012. Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab rebels, who once controlled Hodan before being...more
Internally displaced couple Omar Abdulaahi and his wife Nuurto Suleeman dance during their wedding ceremony at the Rajo camp in Mogadishu's Hodan district April 13, 2012. Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab rebels, who once controlled Hodan before being driven off by AMISOM troops, had banned social gatherings in the district. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced boy entertains guests at the wedding ceremony of Omar Abdulaahi and his wife Nuurto Suleeman at the Rajo camp in Mogadishu's Hodan district April 13, 2012. Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab rebels, who once controlled Hodan...more
An internally displaced boy entertains guests at the wedding ceremony of Omar Abdulaahi and his wife Nuurto Suleeman at the Rajo camp in Mogadishu's Hodan district April 13, 2012. Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab rebels, who once controlled Hodan before being driven off by AMISOM troops, had banned social gatherings in the district. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A displaced Somali family stands out in the rain after their makeshift shelter was destroyed by heavy rains in the Hodan district, south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
