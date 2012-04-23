Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 23, 2012 | 12:45pm EDT

One month: Feisal Omar

<p>Somali police officer (R) arrests a suspected rebel member (L) of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 23, 2012. Lido beach was a famous attraction before Somalia tumbled into chaos in 1991 with the ousting of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre. In the last few years, the beach was a frontline for the Islamist al Shabaab militants, who later withdrew from most parts of Mogadishu around August 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

Somali police officer (R) arrests a suspected rebel member (L) of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 23, 2012. Lido beach was a famous attraction before Somalia tumbled...more

Monday, April 23, 2012

Somali police officer (R) arrests a suspected rebel member (L) of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 23, 2012. Lido beach was a famous attraction before Somalia tumbled into chaos in 1991 with the ousting of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre. In the last few years, the beach was a frontline for the Islamist al Shabaab militants, who later withdrew from most parts of Mogadishu around August 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
1 / 20
<p>Children swim at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

Children swim at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, April 23, 2012

Children swim at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
2 / 20
<p>Mourners bury the remains of a man killed during mortar shelling in Hawlwadag Refugee camp near Somalia's presidential palace, in southern Mogadishu, March 26, 2012. At least two people were killed and 8 others wounded after mortar rounds fired by Somalia's al Shabaab rebels towards the presidential palace landed on a nearby camp for the internally displaced, witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

Mourners bury the remains of a man killed during mortar shelling in Hawlwadag Refugee camp near Somalia's presidential palace, in southern Mogadishu, March 26, 2012. At least two people were killed and 8 others wounded after mortar rounds fired by...more

Monday, April 23, 2012

Mourners bury the remains of a man killed during mortar shelling in Hawlwadag Refugee camp near Somalia's presidential palace, in southern Mogadishu, March 26, 2012. At least two people were killed and 8 others wounded after mortar rounds fired by Somalia's al Shabaab rebels towards the presidential palace landed on a nearby camp for the internally displaced, witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
3 / 20
<p>Displaced people recover inside a hospital ward after they were injured following mortar shelling in Hawlwadag Refugee camp near the Somalia's presidential palace, in southern Mogadishu, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

Displaced people recover inside a hospital ward after they were injured following mortar shelling in Hawlwadag Refugee camp near the Somalia's presidential palace, in southern Mogadishu, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, April 23, 2012

Displaced people recover inside a hospital ward after they were injured following mortar shelling in Hawlwadag Refugee camp near the Somalia's presidential palace, in southern Mogadishu, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
4 / 20
<p>A fisherman carries fish from the shores of the Indian ocean as he walks past a war-ravaged street in Hamarweyne district, Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

A fisherman carries fish from the shores of the Indian ocean as he walks past a war-ravaged street in Hamarweyne district, Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, April 23, 2012

A fisherman carries fish from the shores of the Indian ocean as he walks past a war-ravaged street in Hamarweyne district, Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
5 / 20
<p>British suspect Cleve Everton Dennis talks to journalists outside a police station at the Aden Abdulle International Airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 28, 2012. Dennis was arrested in the Somali capital for suspected links to the Islamist rebel group al Shabaab, the African Union's force and police said. He was apprehended at the Mogadishu airport before heading to Kismayu, a southern port city held by al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-aligned group battling Somalia's transitional federal government and the AU's troops. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

British suspect Cleve Everton Dennis talks to journalists outside a police station at the Aden Abdulle International Airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 28, 2012. Dennis was arrested in the Somali capital for suspected links to the Islamist...more

Monday, April 23, 2012

British suspect Cleve Everton Dennis talks to journalists outside a police station at the Aden Abdulle International Airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 28, 2012. Dennis was arrested in the Somali capital for suspected links to the Islamist rebel group al Shabaab, the African Union's force and police said. He was apprehended at the Mogadishu airport before heading to Kismayu, a southern port city held by al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-aligned group battling Somalia's transitional federal government and the AU's troops. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
6 / 20
<p>African Union soldiers fire artillery in front-line position during fighting in the district of Daynile, south of capital Mogadishu March 30, 2012. Somalia's al Qaeda-linked militants clashed with African Union and Somali government troops, who are struggling to extend their control to territory beyond the capital where the Islamist rebels are still able to fire mortar barrages. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

African Union soldiers fire artillery in front-line position during fighting in the district of Daynile, south of capital Mogadishu March 30, 2012. Somalia's al Qaeda-linked militants clashed with African Union and Somali government troops, who are...more

Monday, April 23, 2012

African Union soldiers fire artillery in front-line position during fighting in the district of Daynile, south of capital Mogadishu March 30, 2012. Somalia's al Qaeda-linked militants clashed with African Union and Somali government troops, who are struggling to extend their control to territory beyond the capital where the Islamist rebels are still able to fire mortar barrages. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
7 / 20
<p>Somali families flee from Elasha Bihaya after Somali government soldiers moved in to prepare for attacks against the militant group al-Shabaab, south of the capital Mogadishu, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

Somali families flee from Elasha Bihaya after Somali government soldiers moved in to prepare for attacks against the militant group al-Shabaab, south of the capital Mogadishu, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, April 23, 2012

Somali families flee from Elasha Bihaya after Somali government soldiers moved in to prepare for attacks against the militant group al-Shabaab, south of the capital Mogadishu, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
8 / 20
<p>African Union prepare sand bags during fighting against al Shabaab militants in the district of Daynile, south of capital Mogadishu March 30, 2012. Somalia's al Qaeda-linked militants clashed with African Union and Somali government troops, who are struggling to extend their control to territory beyond the capital where the Islamist rebels are still able to fire mortar barrages. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

African Union prepare sand bags during fighting against al Shabaab militants in the district of Daynile, south of capital Mogadishu March 30, 2012. Somalia's al Qaeda-linked militants clashed with African Union and Somali government troops, who are...more

Monday, April 23, 2012

African Union prepare sand bags during fighting against al Shabaab militants in the district of Daynile, south of capital Mogadishu March 30, 2012. Somalia's al Qaeda-linked militants clashed with African Union and Somali government troops, who are struggling to extend their control to territory beyond the capital where the Islamist rebels are still able to fire mortar barrages. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
9 / 20
<p>Soldiers stand guard outside the national theatre during a visit by Somalia's President Sheik Sharif Ahmed (not pictured) in the capital Mogadishu April 5, 2012. Al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the blast that killed the heads of Somalia's soccer federation and Olympic committee in yet another stark reminder of the fragile security in the capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

Soldiers stand guard outside the national theatre during a visit by Somalia's President Sheik Sharif Ahmed (not pictured) in the capital Mogadishu April 5, 2012. Al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the blast that killed the heads of...more

Monday, April 23, 2012

Soldiers stand guard outside the national theatre during a visit by Somalia's President Sheik Sharif Ahmed (not pictured) in the capital Mogadishu April 5, 2012. Al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the blast that killed the heads of Somalia's soccer federation and Olympic committee in yet another stark reminder of the fragile security in the capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
10 / 20
<p>Policemen carry the body of a man killed during an explosion at the national theatre in Mogadishu April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

Policemen carry the body of a man killed during an explosion at the national theatre in Mogadishu April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, April 23, 2012

Policemen carry the body of a man killed during an explosion at the national theatre in Mogadishu April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
11 / 20
<p>The body of the chairman of the Somali football federation Said Mugabe is seen on his chair after an explosion at the national theatre in Mogadishu April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

The body of the chairman of the Somali football federation Said Mugabe is seen on his chair after an explosion at the national theatre in Mogadishu April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, April 23, 2012

The body of the chairman of the Somali football federation Said Mugabe is seen on his chair after an explosion at the national theatre in Mogadishu April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
12 / 20
<p>A boy practises fixing a car engine at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

A boy practises fixing a car engine at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, April 23, 2012

A boy practises fixing a car engine at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
13 / 20
<p>A teenager welds metals at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

A teenager welds metals at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, April 23, 2012

A teenager welds metals at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
14 / 20
<p>Fishermen evacuate their boat from the Indian Ocean following a tsunami warning in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 11, 2012. The powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake and a series of strong aftershocks struck off Indonesia, sending people scurrying from buildings as far away as southern India, but there seemed little risk of a disastrous tsunami as in 2004. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

Fishermen evacuate their boat from the Indian Ocean following a tsunami warning in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 11, 2012. The powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake and a series of strong aftershocks struck off Indonesia, sending people scurrying...more

Monday, April 23, 2012

Fishermen evacuate their boat from the Indian Ocean following a tsunami warning in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 11, 2012. The powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake and a series of strong aftershocks struck off Indonesia, sending people scurrying from buildings as far away as southern India, but there seemed little risk of a disastrous tsunami as in 2004. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
15 / 20
<p>People swim from the Indian Ocean after evacuation orders following a tsunami warning in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

People swim from the Indian Ocean after evacuation orders following a tsunami warning in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, April 23, 2012

People swim from the Indian Ocean after evacuation orders following a tsunami warning in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
16 / 20
<p>Soldiers stand along the Indian Ocean coastline following a tsunami warning in Somalia's capital Mogadishu April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

Soldiers stand along the Indian Ocean coastline following a tsunami warning in Somalia's capital Mogadishu April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, April 23, 2012

Soldiers stand along the Indian Ocean coastline following a tsunami warning in Somalia's capital Mogadishu April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
17 / 20
<p>Internally displaced couple Omar Abdulaahi and his wife Nuurto Suleeman dance during their wedding ceremony at the Rajo camp in Mogadishu's Hodan district April 13, 2012. Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab rebels, who once controlled Hodan before being driven off by AMISOM troops, had banned social gatherings in the district. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

Internally displaced couple Omar Abdulaahi and his wife Nuurto Suleeman dance during their wedding ceremony at the Rajo camp in Mogadishu's Hodan district April 13, 2012. Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab rebels, who once controlled Hodan before being...more

Monday, April 23, 2012

Internally displaced couple Omar Abdulaahi and his wife Nuurto Suleeman dance during their wedding ceremony at the Rajo camp in Mogadishu's Hodan district April 13, 2012. Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab rebels, who once controlled Hodan before being driven off by AMISOM troops, had banned social gatherings in the district. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
18 / 20
<p>An internally displaced boy entertains guests at the wedding ceremony of Omar Abdulaahi and his wife Nuurto Suleeman at the Rajo camp in Mogadishu's Hodan district April 13, 2012. Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab rebels, who once controlled Hodan before being driven off by AMISOM troops, had banned social gatherings in the district. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

An internally displaced boy entertains guests at the wedding ceremony of Omar Abdulaahi and his wife Nuurto Suleeman at the Rajo camp in Mogadishu's Hodan district April 13, 2012. Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab rebels, who once controlled Hodan...more

Monday, April 23, 2012

An internally displaced boy entertains guests at the wedding ceremony of Omar Abdulaahi and his wife Nuurto Suleeman at the Rajo camp in Mogadishu's Hodan district April 13, 2012. Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab rebels, who once controlled Hodan before being driven off by AMISOM troops, had banned social gatherings in the district. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
19 / 20
<p>A displaced Somali family stands out in the rain after their makeshift shelter was destroyed by heavy rains in the Hodan district, south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

A displaced Somali family stands out in the rain after their makeshift shelter was destroyed by heavy rains in the Hodan district, south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, April 23, 2012

A displaced Somali family stands out in the rain after their makeshift shelter was destroyed by heavy rains in the Hodan district, south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

Apr 20 2012
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Stunning views of city and country from around the world.

Apr 20 2012
Protests return to Bahrain

Protests return to Bahrain

Anti-government demonstrations continue in Bahrain.

Apr 20 2012
Norway massacre trial

Norway massacre trial

The trial of Anders Behring Breivik, accused of killing dozens of people in a shooting spree on the Utoeya island youth summer camp as well as a car bombing in...

Apr 20 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast