One week to the election
A Secret Service agent waits for Donald Trump to appear during a during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Donald Trump supporter in a "Make America Great Again" hat stands with a crowd of Hillary Clinton supporters as President Barack Obama speaks to a "Get Out the Early Vote" campaign event for Clinton in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton takes the stage with former Miss Universe Alicia Machado after being introduced by Machado at an "early voting" campaign rally at Pasco-Hernando State College in Dade City, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Barack Obama reacts to someone in the crowd as he delivers remarks to a "Get Out the Early Vote" campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A child wears a Hillary Clinton costume before Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump goes to a Wawa gas station after a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Barack Obama arrives aboard Air Force One to campaign for Hillary Clinton, in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump shakes hands with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin covers his face before Donald Trump attends a campaign roundtable with small business leaders in Altoona, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump's campaign CEO Steve Bannon is pictured backstage during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A mother hands over her crying baby to President Barack Obama as he greets supporters in an overflow room before he participates in a "Get Out the Early Vote" campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman wears a cheese head as she cheers for Donald Trump during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Protesters chant slogans as supporters of Donald Trump line up to attend a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton's speech is broadcast in a room adjacent to her campaign rally in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Donald Trump line the road as Hillary Clinton's motorcade passes in Dade City, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Tuning in to Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela's president hosts his weekly broadcast show "In Contact with Maduro".
Haiti after Hurricane Matthew
A month has passed since Hurricane Matthew struck the island nation.
Death in a drug den
Unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den in the Philippine capital of Manila.
Free from Islamic State
People flee to safety after escaping from the Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.