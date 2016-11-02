Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 1, 2016 | 10:55pm EDT

One week to the election

A Secret Service agent waits for Donald Trump to appear during a during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Secret Service agent waits for Donald Trump to appear during a during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A Secret Service agent waits for Donald Trump to appear during a during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 17
A Donald Trump supporter in a "Make America Great Again" hat stands with a crowd of Hillary Clinton supporters as President Barack Obama speaks to a "Get Out the Early Vote" campaign event for Clinton in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Donald Trump supporter in a "Make America Great Again" hat stands with a crowd of Hillary Clinton supporters as President Barack Obama speaks to a "Get Out the Early Vote" campaign event for Clinton in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A Donald Trump supporter in a "Make America Great Again" hat stands with a crowd of Hillary Clinton supporters as President Barack Obama speaks to a "Get Out the Early Vote" campaign event for Clinton in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 17
Hillary Clinton takes the stage with former Miss Universe Alicia Machado after being introduced by Machado at an "early voting" campaign rally at Pasco-Hernando State College in Dade City, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton takes the stage with former Miss Universe Alicia Machado after being introduced by Machado at an "early voting" campaign rally at Pasco-Hernando State College in Dade City, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Hillary Clinton takes the stage with former Miss Universe Alicia Machado after being introduced by Machado at an "early voting" campaign rally at Pasco-Hernando State College in Dade City, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 17
President Barack Obama reacts to someone in the crowd as he delivers remarks to a "Get Out the Early Vote" campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama reacts to someone in the crowd as he delivers remarks to a "Get Out the Early Vote" campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
President Barack Obama reacts to someone in the crowd as he delivers remarks to a "Get Out the Early Vote" campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 17
A child wears a Hillary Clinton costume before Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child wears a Hillary Clinton costume before Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A child wears a Hillary Clinton costume before Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 17
Donald Trump goes to a Wawa gas station after a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump goes to a Wawa gas station after a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Donald Trump goes to a Wawa gas station after a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 17
President Barack Obama arrives aboard Air Force One to campaign for Hillary Clinton, in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama arrives aboard Air Force One to campaign for Hillary Clinton, in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
President Barack Obama arrives aboard Air Force One to campaign for Hillary Clinton, in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 17
Donald Trump shakes hands with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump shakes hands with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Donald Trump shakes hands with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 17
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 17
Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin covers his face before Donald Trump attends a campaign roundtable with small business leaders in Altoona, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin covers his face before Donald Trump attends a campaign roundtable with small business leaders in Altoona, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin covers his face before Donald Trump attends a campaign roundtable with small business leaders in Altoona, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 17
Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 17
Donald Trump's campaign CEO Steve Bannon is pictured backstage during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump's campaign CEO Steve Bannon is pictured backstage during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Donald Trump's campaign CEO Steve Bannon is pictured backstage during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 17
A mother hands over her crying baby to President Barack Obama as he greets supporters in an overflow room before he participates in a "Get Out the Early Vote" campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A mother hands over her crying baby to President Barack Obama as he greets supporters in an overflow room before he participates in a "Get Out the Early Vote" campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A mother hands over her crying baby to President Barack Obama as he greets supporters in an overflow room before he participates in a "Get Out the Early Vote" campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 17
A woman wears a cheese head as she cheers for Donald Trump during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman wears a cheese head as she cheers for Donald Trump during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A woman wears a cheese head as she cheers for Donald Trump during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 17
Protesters chant slogans as supporters of Donald Trump line up to attend a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Protesters chant slogans as supporters of Donald Trump line up to attend a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Protesters chant slogans as supporters of Donald Trump line up to attend a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 17
Hillary Clinton's speech is broadcast in a room adjacent to her campaign rally in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton's speech is broadcast in a room adjacent to her campaign rally in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Hillary Clinton's speech is broadcast in a room adjacent to her campaign rally in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 17
Supporters of Donald Trump line the road as Hillary Clinton's motorcade passes in Dade City, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Donald Trump line the road as Hillary Clinton's motorcade passes in Dade City, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump line the road as Hillary Clinton's motorcade passes in Dade City, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Tuning in to Nicolas Maduro

Tuning in to Nicolas Maduro

Next Slideshows

Tuning in to Nicolas Maduro

Tuning in to Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela's president hosts his weekly broadcast show "In Contact with Maduro".

Nov 01 2016
Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

A month has passed since Hurricane Matthew struck the island nation.

Nov 01 2016
Death in a drug den

Death in a drug den

Unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den in the Philippine capital of Manila.

Nov 01 2016
Free from Islamic State

Free from Islamic State

People flee to safety after escaping from the Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq.

Nov 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast