One woman's Taksim protest

Ayse Diskaya, a member of the left-wing cultural association Halkevleri and a women's rights activist, stands in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. She has devoted herself to women's issues for many years. Now she is taking part in the anti-government protest movement because she says she thinks changes brought in under Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan threaten modern, secular society in a way that will have a negative impact on women. REUTERS/Murad Sezer