One woman's Taksim protest
Ayse Diskaya shows a photograph of her mother Lutfiye, at her home in Istanbul June 5, 2013. Diskaya, a 48-year-old housewife who lives in a poor neighbourhood of Istanbul with her husband and two sons, has joined the anti-government protest in...more
Ayse Diskaya shows a photograph of her mother Lutfiye, at her home in Istanbul June 5, 2013. Diskaya, a 48-year-old housewife who lives in a poor neighbourhood of Istanbul with her husband and two sons, has joined the anti-government protest in Istanbul's Gezi Park. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya, a member of the left-wing cultural association Halkevleri and a women's rights activist, stands in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. She has devoted herself to women's issues for many years. Now she is...more
Ayse Diskaya, a member of the left-wing cultural association Halkevleri and a women's rights activist, stands in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. She has devoted herself to women's issues for many years. Now she is taking part in the anti-government protest movement because she says she thinks changes brought in under Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan threaten modern, secular society in a way that will have a negative impact on women. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya prepares breakfast for her family, her husband Hamit (L), her sons Safak (2nd L) and Mazlum (2nd R), at their home in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya prepares breakfast for her family, her husband Hamit (L), her sons Safak (2nd L) and Mazlum (2nd R), at their home in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya chats with a passenger on a public bus on her way to Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya chats with a passenger on a public bus on her way to Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya walks past barricades on her way to Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya walks past barricades on her way to Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya laughs with another protester in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya laughs with another protester in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya offers food to a visitor in Gezi park in Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya offers food to a visitor in Gezi park in Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya dances during her son Mazlum's pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya dances during her son Mazlum's pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya dances during her son Mazlum's (L) pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya dances during her son Mazlum's (L) pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Mazlum looks up as his fiancee Sureyya (R) speaks to her future mother-in-law Ayse Diskaya (2nd R) at a pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Mazlum looks up as his fiancee Sureyya (R) speaks to her future mother-in-law Ayse Diskaya (2nd R) at a pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya talks with a visitor in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya talks with a visitor in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya walks past Ataturk Cultural Center on her way to Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya walks past Ataturk Cultural Center on her way to Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya writes a note next to a wishing tree at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya writes a note next to a wishing tree at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya attaches a note to a wishing tree at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya attaches a note to a wishing tree at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya attaches a scarf to a demonstrator's wrist in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya attaches a scarf to a demonstrator's wrist in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya, her son Mazlum (2nd L) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (L) shout anti-government slogans as they visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya, her son Mazlum (2nd L) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (L) shout anti-government slogans as they visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya, chats with her son Mazlum (L) and her daughter-in-law Sureyya (2nd L) outside of their home before the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya, chats with her son Mazlum (L) and her daughter-in-law Sureyya (2nd L) outside of their home before the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya gestures as she walks past a damaged bus on her way to Gezi Park in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya gestures as she walks past a damaged bus on her way to Gezi Park in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya, her son Mazlum (3rd R) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (C) visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ayse Diskaya, her son Mazlum (3rd R) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (C) visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Next Slideshows
Inside Hong Kong
Bustling restaurants, shopping districts and activities on Victoria Harbour help define life in Hong Kong, where ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden says he...
China's space dreams
China launches three astronauts to an experimental space lab.
Gay in Russia
Gays in Russia protest harsh new laws being passed that target homosexuals.
Apple Developers Conference
Apple unveiled iTunes Radio, and a new line of Mac computers during their Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.