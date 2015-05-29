One World Observatory opens
Visitors to the newly opened One World Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. Taking up parts of the 100th, 101st, and 102nd floor of the One World Trade Center building, the One World Observatory opened to the public Friday for the first time. ...more
A woman looks out the windows of the newly opened One World Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors stand in line for the public opening of the One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dancers perform to celebrate the public opening of the One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors go through security screening as they enter the newly opened One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors sit down for drinks and food in a restaurant as they look out the windows of the newly opened One World Trade Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman looks out the windows of the newly opened One World Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors to the newly opened One World Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors stand in line as they wait to enter the newly opened One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors sit down at a restaurant in the newly opened One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors to the newly opened One World Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jerry Jones Sr., owner of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, talks after cutting the ribbon celebrating the public opening of the One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman laughs as she raises her drink at a restaurant in the newly opened One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Manhattan stretches out in a view from the newly opened One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors stand in line holding tickets for the public opening of the One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
David Checketts (3rd R), chairman and chief executive officer of Legends, Hal Steinbrenner (4th R), owner of New York Yankees, and Jerry Jones Sr. (5th L), owner of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, stand with officials from Legends and officials from the...more
Visitors sit down at a restaurant in the newly opened One World Trade Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man stands on a balcony overlooking visitors as they look out the windows of the newly opened One World Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
FIFA under fire
A corruption scandal engulfs the beautiful game's governing body.
Inside Neverland
A behind-the-scenes look at Michael Jackson's elaborate Neverland Ranch, which is up for sale for $100 million.
Idlib's last stand
Insurgents capture Ariha, the last government-held town in Syria's northwestern province.
Chile's angry students
Students in Chile demand better quality and cheaper education in Chile's deeply unequal society.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.