Pictures | Tue Nov 12, 2013 | 1:55pm EST

One World Trade Center

<p>A reflection of the One World Trade Center tower is seen from a terrace on the 57th floor of the soon to be opened 4 World Trade Center tower in New York, November 8, 2013. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has announced that One World Trade Center will be the tallest building in the United States when it opens next year. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A reflection of the One World Trade Center tower is seen from a terrace on the 57th floor of the soon to be opened 4 World Trade Center tower in New York, November 8, 2013. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has announced that One World Trade Center will be the tallest building in the United States when it opens next year.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A reflection of the One World Trade Center tower is seen from a terrace on the 57th floor of the soon to be opened 4 World Trade Center tower in New York, November 8, 2013. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has announced that One World Trade Center will be the tallest building in the United States when it opens next year. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the lower Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the lower Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the lower Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A man passes by the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as he walks through Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A man passes by the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as he walks through Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A man passes by the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as he walks through Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A woman flies a kite in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A woman flies a kite in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A woman flies a kite in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Mustafa Aktas from Ankara, Turkey holds hands with his bride Hatice Yigiter as they walk in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Mustafa Aktas from Ankara, Turkey holds hands with his bride Hatice Yigiter as they walk in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey, September 8, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Mustafa Aktas from Ankara, Turkey holds hands with his bride Hatice Yigiter as they walk in front of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park along the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

New York's One World Trade Center is seen towering over the Manhattan skyline November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>The final piece of the spire at One World Trade Center is lifted into place in New York, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/INSIDER IMAGES/Handout via Reuters</p>

The final piece of the spire at One World Trade Center is lifted into place in New York, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/INSIDER IMAGES/Handout via Reuters

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

The final piece of the spire at One World Trade Center is lifted into place in New York, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/INSIDER IMAGES/Handout via Reuters

<p>Iron worker Tyler Brown leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Iron worker Tyler Brown leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Iron worker Tyler Brown leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A U.S. flag flutters in front of One World Trade Center at the perimeter of its construction site in New York, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A U.S. flag flutters in front of One World Trade Center at the perimeter of its construction site in New York, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A U.S. flag flutters in front of One World Trade Center at the perimeter of its construction site in New York, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>People stretch as they take part in a yoga class across the Hudson River from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park in Hoboken, New Jersey, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

People stretch as they take part in a yoga class across the Hudson River from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park in Hoboken, New Jersey, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

People stretch as they take part in a yoga class across the Hudson River from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in a park in Hoboken, New Jersey, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>The skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center after the passing of a winter storm in Newport in New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

The skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center after the passing of a winter storm in Newport in New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

The skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center after the passing of a winter storm in Newport in New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>One World Trade rises over lower Manhattan and fall foliage on Ellis Island in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

One World Trade rises over lower Manhattan and fall foliage on Ellis Island in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

One World Trade rises over lower Manhattan and fall foliage on Ellis Island in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>One World Trade Center and The Tribute in Lights is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He</p>

One World Trade Center and The Tribute in Lights is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

One World Trade Center and The Tribute in Lights is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He

<p>A man runs past the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A man runs past the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A man runs past the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

