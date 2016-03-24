One year since Germanwings crash
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, in the French Alps. On March 24, 2015, Germanwings flight 9525 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately flew a A320 jet into a French mountainside on a flight from Barcelona to...more
A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter flies over the debris. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
A French rescue worker inspects the the site of the crash. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Students hug after a memorial service at St. Sixtus church in Haltern am See. Some 16 students and two teachers from Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See were on board the ill-fated Germanwings flight. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A French rescue worker inspects debris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A candle is lit in front of the house believed to belong to co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Students hug as they arrive at the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
The crash site near Seyne-les-Alpes, in the French Alps. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
The recovered black box recorder. REUTERS/BEA
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters at Cologne Bonn airport. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Debris at the site of the crash. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Students stand in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
French rescue workers inspect the remains. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Hearses carrying coffins with remains of victims are escorted by police on highway A52, on their way to the western city of Haltern, Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Flowers are seen with the portrait of a man at the memorial for the victims in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
White balloons are released by families of the victims at a ceremony in Le Vernet, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to the victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, the day after the crash. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Wreaths are seen after families gathered for a ceremony in memory of the victims. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A woman cries during a commemorative ceremony for victims ahead of the first anniversary of the crash, at Barcelona's airport, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Next Slideshows
Stuck in Idomeni
Some 12,000 migrants and refugees are stranded in Idomeni, a sprawling complex of tents on the Greek border with Macedonia.
Mourning for Brussels
Global tributes for the victims of the attacks on Brussels airport and metro station.
Aftermath of Brussels attacks
Images from the aftermath of the blasts at the airport and a metro station in the Belgian capital.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.