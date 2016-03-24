Edition:
One year since Germanwings crash

Wreckage of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, in the French Alps. On March 24, 2015, Germanwings flight 9525 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately flew a A320 jet into a French mountainside on a flight from Barcelona to Duesseldorf, killing all 150 on board. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter flies over the debris. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A French rescue worker inspects the the site of the crash. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Students hug after a memorial service at St. Sixtus church in Haltern am See. Some 16 students and two teachers from Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See were on board the ill-fated Germanwings flight. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A French rescue worker inspects debris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A candle is lit in front of the house believed to belong to co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Students hug as they arrive at the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
The crash site near Seyne-les-Alpes, in the French Alps. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
The recovered black box recorder. REUTERS/BEA

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters at Cologne Bonn airport. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Debris at the site of the crash. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Students stand in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
French rescue workers inspect the remains. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Hearses carrying coffins with remains of victims are escorted by police on highway A52, on their way to the western city of Haltern, Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Flowers are seen with the portrait of a man at the memorial for the victims in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
White balloons are released by families of the victims at a ceremony in Le Vernet, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to the victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, the day after the crash. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Wreaths are seen after families gathered for a ceremony in memory of the victims. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A woman cries during a commemorative ceremony for victims ahead of the first anniversary of the crash, at Barcelona's airport, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
