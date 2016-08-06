Edition:
Opening Ceremony athlete parade

Flagbearer Yane Marques of Brazil leads her country's contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

USA Flagbearer Michael Phelps leads his contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Refugee Olympic Athletes' team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Australia team arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Members of the Canadian team. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Athletes of Spain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Cameroon's team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Flagbearer Pita Nikolas Taufatofua of Tonga leads his contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes from Japan. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

The contingent from Colombia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Athletes from Norway. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Brazil arrive. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A volunteer carries the flag for the Independent Olympic Athletes. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

An athlete from Israel makes the shape of a heart. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Mongolia contingent. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

North Korea. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Flagbearer Teddy Riner of France. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

South Africa's athletes. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Russian contingent. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Flagbearer Jaime Yusept Espinal of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Athletes of Burundi take part. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Flagbearer Timo Boll of Germany leads his contingent. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Croatian team members during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sarah Attar of Saudi Arabia waves flags. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes of the US. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Indonesia. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Japanese team members. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Athletes of Colombia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Austrian team. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes from Iran. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Cook Islands team. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kenya's team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2016 Rio Olympics - Opening Ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. People watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

