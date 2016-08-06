Opening Ceremony athlete parade
Flagbearer Yane Marques of Brazil leads her country's contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
USA Flagbearer Michael Phelps leads his contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Refugee Olympic Athletes' team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Australia team arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Members of the Canadian team. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Athletes of Spain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cameroon's team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Flagbearer Pita Nikolas Taufatofua of Tonga leads his contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes from Japan. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The contingent from Colombia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Athletes from Norway. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Brazil arrive. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A volunteer carries the flag for the Independent Olympic Athletes. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
An athlete from Israel makes the shape of a heart. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Mongolia contingent. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
North Korea. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Flagbearer Teddy Riner of France. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
South Africa's athletes. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Russian contingent. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Flagbearer Jaime Yusept Espinal of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Athletes of Burundi take part. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Flagbearer Timo Boll of Germany leads his contingent. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Croatian team members during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sarah Attar of Saudi Arabia waves flags. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes of the US. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Indonesia. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Japanese team members. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Athletes of Colombia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Austrian team. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes from Iran. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Cook Islands team. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kenya's team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening Ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. People watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
