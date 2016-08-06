Edition:
Opening Ceremony from the favela

The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents of Mangueira favela watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People watch fireworks from the Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony, from the Mangueira favela. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Residents of Mangueira favela watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A family photographs fireworks over the Maracana stadium from the roof of their home in the Mangueira favela, or slum, as the Rio Olympic opening ceremony unfolds. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents of Mangueira favela watch the fireworks from the Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

