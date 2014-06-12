Edition:
Opening Ceremony

Singers Claudia Leitte, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers pose during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A performer is thrown into the air during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, June 12, 2014
(L-R) Singers Jennifer Lopez, Claudia Leitte and Pitbull perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A dancer performs during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Fans from Switzerland pose as they attend the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup opening match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers take part in the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers arrive for the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers take part in the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Claudia Leitte, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers take part in the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A fan gestures as he attends the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers arrive for opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A performer participates in the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Brazilian fans pose during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte perform during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers dance during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers dance during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and Claudia Leitte perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers look upwards during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers take part in the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers take part in the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers arrive for opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Brazilian singer Claudia Leitte performs on a platform during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Performers dance in costumes during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Claudia Leitte, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull embrace as they perform during the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, June 12, 2014
