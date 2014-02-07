Opening Ceremony in Sochi
Performers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The mascots of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, a bear and a leopard, take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Olympic Cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The cauldron with the Olympic flame is surrounded by fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A scene of a performance from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A scene from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ballet dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Flag-bearer Todd Lodwick of the U.S. leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Performers raise a young girl into the air during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Four of five Olympic Rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova carries the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An acrobat performs during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers take part next to a Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, IOC President Thomas Bach, officials and high-ranked guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
France's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Performers take part during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Canada's flag-bearer Hayley Wickenheiser leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Suspended figures representing different winter sports are illuminated during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view shows the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Giant horses are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
