Pictures | Fri Feb 7, 2014

Opening Ceremony in Sochi

<p>Performers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

<p>The mascots of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, a bear and a leopard, take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>The Olympic Cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>The cauldron with the Olympic flame is surrounded by fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>A scene of a performance from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>A scene from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Ballet dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

<p>Flag-bearer Todd Lodwick of the U.S. leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Performers raise a young girl into the air during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Four of five Olympic Rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova carries the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

<p>An acrobat performs during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Performers take part next to a Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin, IOC President Thomas Bach, officials and high-ranked guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

<p>Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>France's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Performers take part during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Canada's flag-bearer Hayley Wickenheiser leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Suspended figures representing different winter sports are illuminated during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>A general view shows the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Giant horses are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

