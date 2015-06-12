Opening Ceremony of the European Games
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People carry the flag of the European Olympic Comitee during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Competitors from Azerbaijan take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Competitors from Ukraine take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Competitors from Russia take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), IOC president Thomas Bach (2nd R) and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (L) attend the opening ceremony for the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Competitors from Spain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Competitors from Norway take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Singer Lady Gaga performs on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Competitors from Israel take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Competitors from Britain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Competitors from Germany take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Competitors from France take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Competitors from the Netherlands take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
