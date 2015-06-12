Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2015 | 5:20pm EDT

Opening Ceremony of the European Games

Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 21
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
2 / 21
People carry the flag of the European Olympic Comitee during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People carry the flag of the European Olympic Comitee during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
People carry the flag of the European Olympic Comitee during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
3 / 21
Competitors from Azerbaijan take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Competitors from Azerbaijan take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Azerbaijan take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 21
Competitors from Ukraine take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Competitors from Ukraine take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Ukraine take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 21
Competitors from Russia take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from Russia take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Russia take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
6 / 21
Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
7 / 21
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 21
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), IOC president Thomas Bach (2nd R) and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (L) attend the opening ceremony for the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), IOC president Thomas Bach (2nd R) and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (L) attend the opening ceremony for the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), IOC president Thomas Bach (2nd R) and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (L) attend the opening ceremony for the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
9 / 21
Competitors from Spain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from Spain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Spain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
10 / 21
Competitors from Norway take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from Norway take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Norway take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
11 / 21
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 21
Singer Lady Gaga performs on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Singer Lady Gaga performs on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Singer Lady Gaga performs on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 21
Competitors from Israel take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from Israel take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Israel take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
14 / 21
Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
15 / 21
Competitors from Britain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from Britain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Britain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
16 / 21
Competitors from Germany take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from Germany take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Germany take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
17 / 21
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 21
Competitors from France take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from France take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from France take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
19 / 21
Competitors from the Netherlands take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors from the Netherlands take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from the Netherlands take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
20 / 21
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's underground restaurants

Venezuela's underground restaurants

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's underground restaurants

Venezuela's underground restaurants

As with living-room restaurants that flourished in Havana, Caracas is seeing a rise in clandestine dining as inventive restaurateurs seek ways to survive...

Jun 12 2015
Scenes of sand

Scenes of sand

A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies.

Jun 12 2015
Congress plays America's game

Congress plays America's game

Democrats and Republicans wage a battle of baseball instead of the usual politics.

Jun 12 2015
Expanding the Panama Canal

Expanding the Panama Canal

The project to expand one of the most important artificial waterways in the world.

Jun 11 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast